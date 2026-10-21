Trump revokes over 300,000 visas: Here's what Indian nationals travelling to the US must know

The State Department has confirmed that the Trump administration has invalidated over 300,000 United States visas following President Donald Trump's return to office, thereby intensifying the government's comprehensive immigration enforcement measures. The Trump administration has canceled more than 300,000 US visas as part of broader immigration enforcement measures. (Representational Image)

According to Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, the administration announced on Tuesday that it “has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history.”

The official stated that the administration maintains “zero tolerance” toward international visitors holding visas who engage in unlawful conduct, perpetrate fraudulent activities, or pose threats to national security.

According to previous departmental records, over 175,000 visa cancellations had been processed by August 10. The department had earlier disclosed that more than 100,000 visa cancellations were executed in January.

"We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure," Pigott stated.

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Trump's illegal immigration crackdown The Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy encompasses measures targeting both undocumented and lawful immigration pathways, featuring extensive apprehension operations and removal proceedings combined with stricter regulations governing legal entry channels.

Legal immigration admissions have declined by approximately fifty percent following policies implemented during the current year, concurrent with substantial reductions in refugee intake and a stated preference for South African white nationals in resettlement programs. The administration has prioritized combating birth tourism and visa fraud through enhanced enforcement mechanisms.

Why are US visas being revoked? A spokesperson from the State Department informed Al Jazeera that the predominant portion of visa revocations resulted from criminal conduct, public-safety risks, immigration law breaches, fraudulent activities or false statements, or additional evidence demonstrating the individual no longer qualified for visa status.

Among the revoked visas, 25 percent were tied to assault and related offenses, while 22 percent involved driving under the influence, according to the official. Theft represented 7 percent of cases, with substance abuse or distribution accounting for an additional 7 percent. Over 4,000 revocations targeted people whom the department identified as having participated in or supported “birth tourism” activities.

The State Department has not disclosed a detailed analysis of the 300,000 visa revocations categorized by nationality or visa type, making it difficult to determine which foreign national populations have experienced the greatest impact.

In addition to revoking visas, the Trump administration has implemented stricter social media review procedures for immigrants and visa applicants.

Heres' what happens when visa gets revoked The revocation of a visa typically prohibits the holder from using that document for travel to the US. Individuals living outside the United States may find themselves unable to travel with a revoked visa, whereas those already present within the country may maintain their current immigration status provided that no additional measures are implemented.

Guidance for Indian nationals Indian citizens planning to travel to the United States for academic pursuits, professional opportunities, commercial ventures, or leisure activities should be aware of the following considerations.

• Adhere to visa requirements: Academic visa holders must meet all conditions stipulated by their immigration classification, while working professionals must verify that their employment and conduct align with their approved visa category.

• Furnish correct documents: Discrepancies or false statements in visa petitions and accompanying materials may result in immigration complications.

• Recognize visa limitations: A visa serves as authorization for a foreign national to apply for entry into the United States; however, it does not ensure entry approval. Visa cancellation and removal proceedings are distinct legal matters.

• Review official correspondence: Individuals who receive formal notification or suspect their visa status has been revoked should contact the US embassy, consulate, or appropriate immigration agencies to obtain personalized guidance regarding their circumstances.