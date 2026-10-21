Trump revokes over 300,000 visas: Here's what Indian nationals travelling to the US must know
The Trump administration has revoked more than 300,000 visas, citing criminal conduct, public-safety risks, immigration violations and fraud.
The State Department has confirmed that the Trump administration has invalidated over 300,000 United States visas following President Donald Trump's return to office, thereby intensifying the government's comprehensive immigration enforcement measures.
According to Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, the administration announced on Tuesday that it “has revoked more visas at a faster pace than any administration in history.”
The official stated that the administration maintains “zero tolerance” toward international visitors holding visas who engage in unlawful conduct, perpetrate fraudulent activities, or pose threats to national security.
According to previous departmental records, over 175,000 visa cancellations had been processed by August 10. The department had earlier disclosed that more than 100,000 visa cancellations were executed in January.
"We are taking, and will continue to take, action to keep our borders, and our nation, secure," Pigott stated.
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Trump's illegal immigration crackdown
The Trump administration's immigration enforcement strategy encompasses measures targeting both undocumented and lawful immigration pathways, featuring extensive apprehension operations and removal proceedings combined with stricter regulations governing legal entry channels.
Legal immigration admissions have declined by approximately fifty percent following policies implemented during the current year, concurrent with substantial reductions in refugee intake and a stated preference for South African white nationals in resettlement programs. The administration has prioritized combating birth tourism and visa fraud through enhanced enforcement mechanisms.
Why are US visas being revoked?
A spokesperson from the State Department informed Al Jazeera that the predominant portion of visa revocations resulted from criminal conduct, public-safety risks, immigration law breaches, fraudulent activities or false statements, or additional evidence demonstrating the individual no longer qualified for visa status.
Among the revoked visas, 25 percent were tied to assault and related offenses, while 22 percent involved driving under the influence, according to the official. Theft represented 7 percent of cases, with substance abuse or distribution accounting for an additional 7 percent. Over 4,000 revocations targeted people whom the department identified as having participated in or supported “birth tourism” activities.
The State Department has not disclosed a detailed analysis of the 300,000 visa revocations categorized by nationality or visa type, making it difficult to determine which foreign national populations have experienced the greatest impact.
In addition to revoking visas, the Trump administration has implemented stricter social media review procedures for immigrants and visa applicants.
Heres' what happens when visa gets revoked
The revocation of a visa typically prohibits the holder from using that document for travel to the US. Individuals living outside the United States may find themselves unable to travel with a revoked visa, whereas those already present within the country may maintain their current immigration status provided that no additional measures are implemented.
Guidance for Indian nationals
Indian citizens planning to travel to the United States for academic pursuits, professional opportunities, commercial ventures, or leisure activities should be aware of the following considerations.
• Adhere to visa requirements: Academic visa holders must meet all conditions stipulated by their immigration classification, while working professionals must verify that their employment and conduct align with their approved visa category.
• Furnish correct documents: Discrepancies or false statements in visa petitions and accompanying materials may result in immigration complications.
• Recognize visa limitations: A visa serves as authorization for a foreign national to apply for entry into the United States; however, it does not ensure entry approval. Visa cancellation and removal proceedings are distinct legal matters.
• Review official correspondence: Individuals who receive formal notification or suspect their visa status has been revoked should contact the US embassy, consulate, or appropriate immigration agencies to obtain personalized guidance regarding their circumstances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More