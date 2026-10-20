H-1B visa crackdown: Cloudera breaks silence as US bars tech giant from sponsoring Green Cards: ‘We don't discriminate’
Cloudera will be excluded from the PERM program for two years and pay $2 million under a settlement with federal agencies.
A software enterprise headquartered in Santa Clara consented to remit $2 million in compensation and accept a two-year exclusion from a program facilitating permanent residency acquisition for international workers, pursuant to an agreement negotiated with the Trump administration.
The settlement, disclosed on Friday by the Departments of Justice and Labor, concludes an administrative proceeding concerning purported infractions of the permanent labor certification, commonly referred to as the PERM program, attributed to Cloudera Inc.
Justice Department calls out Cloudera Inc's discriminatory practices against domestic workers
The Department of Justice asserted in April that the organization engaged in discriminatory practices against domestic workers throughout its recruitment procedures, thereby violating provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act.
The Department of Labor then implemented a suspension of Cloudera's participation in the PERM program through an unprecedented enforcement measure. In the preceding week, the agency also halted PERM processing activities for Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Incorporated, and additional technology companies in response to purported, though unspecified, infractions.
The recent suspensions provided legal practitioners and organizations with minimal insight into emerging enforcement priorities under the Trump administration. Preceding Department of Justice investigations and substantial settlement arrangements with organizations including Meta Platforms Incorporated, Apple Incorporated, and OpenAI continue to represent the most definitive indicators of prospective compliance obligations.
Cloudera's settlement agreement
As a component of the settlement agreement, Cloudera consented to contribute $1.4 million to a compensation fund designated for eligible American workers who were not evaluated for available employment positions, along with $600,000 in civil penalties. Furthermore, the company shall be subject to intensified oversight and supplementary reporting obligations to mitigate the risk of future infractions.
The administration said that the structure of this agreement will establish a precedent for subsequent enforcement proceedings.
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“There are no exceptions: the Justice Department will hold accountable employers who discriminate against U.S. workers,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of DOJ’s Civil Rights Division stated in a statement. “This substantial settlement, in partnership with DOL, sends a strong signal to employers that the federal government will work together to ensure employers treat U.S. workers fairly.”
Cloudera issues statement
A Cloudera representative stated that the organization implemented swift remedial measures upon discovering that an email address used in its hiring procedure had been unintentionally restricted to staff members only, as per Bloomberg Law.
“Cloudera does not discriminate against anyone in making hiring decisions, and we remain firmly committed to fair, lawful, and open recruitment practices,” the spokesperson said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More