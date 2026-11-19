US President Donald Trump referred to Vladimir Putin as his “friend” while greeting the Russian leader ahead of their trilateral meeting with China's Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday. Track the Apec Summit live here Russia's President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China. (REUTERS) A video of the interaction shows Trump spotting Putin and saying, “Who is he? He’s my friend.” He then walks up to the Russian President, shakes his hand and says, “Nice to see you.” Putin responds with a similar greeting. Speaking to reporters, the US President said, “We look forward to our meeting. We’ve had a great relationship for many years. We know each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start.”

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Trump later told Fox News, “It’s an honour to be with Vladimir.” The meeting between Trump and Putin lasted around 40 minutes. It was their first face-to-face meeting in 15 months, following their previous talks in Alaska in August 2025. The Alaska summit had failed to produce a breakthrough in efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine. According to Russian state media, the Ukraine war was the main subject of their latest discussion. Putin reportedly left the meeting in an “excellent mood”. ALSO READ | Nuclear risks, supply of petroleum and strategic security: What China, Russia and US' 'peace declaration' says Trump, Xi and Putin hold historic trilateral meeting The meeting between Trump and Putin was followed by a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. It was the first-ever three-way meeting between the leaders of the United States, Russia and China, the world's three major nuclear powers. “We are really making history. The three of us have a great deal to discuss,” Trump said at the beginning of the meeting. He added, “No peace was ever forged by declining opportunities for engagement.” Putin said the three countries had several shared interests in resolving regional conflicts, including the war in Ukraine. He also said cooperation between Moscow, Beijing and Washington could help strengthen global stability.

President Donald Trump, from right, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Thursday. (AP)