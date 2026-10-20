Tensions on the rise between Trump, Zelensky as US delays Patriot missiles to Ukraine, plans summit with Russia and more

While Trump's relationship with Zelensky has always been a moving target, the US president now appears to be easing up on Russia and Vladimir Putin.

The ties between the United States and Ukraine are once again on a decline, especially after US President Donald Trump r ejected a bill to sanction Russian oil. Furthermore, the US President's recent remarks against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have only added to the tension.

Could Trump meet Putin and Xi to discuss the Ukraine war without Zelensky?

Could Trump meet Putin and Xi to discuss the Ukraine war without Zelensky?

Did Ukraine receive advance warning from the US before recent Russian missile attacks?

Did Ukraine receive advance warning from the US before recent Russian missile attacks?

Why has Ukraine accused the US of delaying Patriot missile deliveries?

Why has Ukraine accused the US of delaying Patriot missile deliveries?

This comes after Trump decided on Friday to waive sanctions on Russia in a bill that Congress overwhelmingly passed to support Ukraine. The bill, named after late South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, targeted the flow of financial resources fueling Russia's war and warned of 100 per cent tariffs on countries that trade with Russia, especially India and China.

While waiving off this sanction, Trump also announced a deal with Moscow to import diesel fuel to curb the sharp rise in gas prices due to the ongoing war the US has waged against Iran.

Ukraine alleges delay in delivery of Patriot missiles Since assuming office in 2025, Trump has repeatedly stated that the US has helped out Ukraine more than other countries, while bashing the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

The defence packages provided by the US include the patriot missiles, which, as per Ukraine, are yet to be delivered.

Speaking to US senators on Monday, Zelensky claimed that "the Pentagon is delaying the delivery of missiles" already paid for by European countries, and that the shipment was waiting for US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth's signature.

"The missiles are ready, and they could already be in Ukraine. But unfortunately, there is still no approval," he said.

"All of this suggests that some political decision has been made to slow down support for us," Zelensky added.

While the US is yet to officially comment on the matter, a report from the Washington Post, citing government officials, states that the Trump administration has not approved the transfer of missiles.

As Russia continues to launch new attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Zelensky has also stated that Kyiv once again received no early warning of the latest attacks from partners such as Washington.

“Russia killed six people, including a mother and her child, who was just over a year old,” Zelenskyy said on X, adding that this "is how Russia responds to sanctions waivers and reduced pressure.”

Trump has also slammed Zelensky over his criticism of the deal with Russia by saying, "Zelensky doesn't know what he's talking about. To be honest, I think it's time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine."

US open to another summit with Russia, even without Ukraine Amid the strain in ties with Ukraine, Trump told reporters earlier this week that he was ready to meet with Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss denuclearisation as well as an end to the Ukraine war. This summit was also reported by the Wall Street Journal, which claimed that a trilateral meeting could take place between Trump, Xi and Putin.

Responding to this, Ukrainian foreign minister Andriy Sybiga said that such a meeting would "only encourage Putin to continue this war".

This latest effort to sit down with the Russian President comes after the Alaska Summit in 2025 between Trump and Putin ended in a stalemate.

Access to Starshield Amid the deteriorating ties, changes in SpaceX's satellite support to Ukraine's military were reportedly revised, but it remains unclear where the order came from.

Starshield refers to the military-grade version of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service. Since the start of the war in 2022, Elon Musk's satellite network has served as the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations and communication.

Zelensky has added that Kyiv continues to face major speed restrictions, so Ukrainian drones have been unable to intercept Russia's jet-powered drones in a timely manner.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also stated that Ukraine wants access to Starshield but doesn't have it, adding that the network is controlled by the Pentagon.

"Ukraine has benefited from it and wants to expand its use to conduct attacks beyond its territory," said Rubio over the weekend.

However, Zelenskyy, on Tuesday, said he held “constructive” talks with Rubio about ballistic missile interceptors, early warning on attacks and the situation with Starshield “which needs to be restored.” They agreed to be in contact soon for an update, he said in a post on social media.

“I am grateful for his readiness to help and his clear position,” Zelensky added.