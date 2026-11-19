A Swedish town councillor was fired from his position after starring in and producing several adult films while serving in the role, Swedish outlet SVT Nyheter reported. Eriksson received a severance package equal to seven months’ salary as part of the deal with the municipal board. (jokkmokk.se)

Lars Eriksson, the chief executive of Jokkmokk Municipality in northern Sweden, was relieved of his duties earlier this month after two of his explicit videos published in 2025 and 2026 resurfaced online. His previous activities in the adult film industry raised concerns about a possible security risk, with officials warning that he could be vulnerable to blackmail.

“It is extremely important that a senior executive cannot be subjected to blackmail,” municipal councillor Roland Boman told the outlet.

According to SVT Nyheter, Eriksson, formerly the Social Democratic member of the Swedish parliament for Västmanland, was placed on leave on October 13 following a meeting of the Municipal Executive Board’s work committee. An acting manager took over his responsibilities immediately. He was reinstated a week later but with a reduced role, losing oversight of personnel, finances and the budget. On November 3, the municipality reached an agreement with Eriksson to end his employment.

“Yesterday, an agreement was reached at the employer’s initiative, where the municipality, in agreement with Lars Eriksson, has terminated his employment,” the Jokkmokk Municipality said in a press release.

Eriksson received a severance package equal to seven months’ salary as part of the deal with the municipal board.

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What did Lars Eriksson say? Eriksson has denied being involved in the adult film industry since 2022, saying his activities ended before he entered local politics. He also argued that he had no control over when the films were released and did not operate the X account used to promote them. According to him, the account was managed by the film distributor.

“Given that this is a legal, albeit taboo, activity that ended more than two years before I became eligible for the municipal service, I find it difficult to see any impact,” he said in response to the allegations, as per SVT Nyheter.

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Officials raise security concerns Officials, however, raised concerns that the films could make Eriksson vulnerable to blackmail. Olle Lundin, a professor of administrative law at Uppsala University, believes that the situation could create a vulnerability to blackmail. He points to Jokkmokk's importance for, among other things, hydropower and the activities of the Swedish Armed Forces.

“The municipality as such is of great interest to foreign powers, by which I mean primarily Russia. Having such a vulnerability factor in a municipality of heavy security policy interest is not optimal, but something that the municipality would need to plug and clean up,” Lundin said.