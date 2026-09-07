Indian woman shares parents’ ‘culture shocks’ during Sweden trip: ‘Beta, even the air feels rich here’

An Indian woman living in Sweden has shared the small but memorable culture shocks her parents experienced during their three-week holiday in the European country. From being surprised by drinkable tap water and cars stopping for pedestrians to struggling with supermarket prices, their reactions have struck a chord with social media users. An Indian woman shared the culture shocks her parents experienced while visiting Sweden for three weeks. (Instagram/shri.aash)

‘Even the air feels rich here’ Taking to Instagram, Shristy shared a video documenting some of the moments that left her parents surprised after arriving from India.

"My parents came from India to Sweden for a three-week vacation, and I think Sweden surprised them more than they expected," she said.

Recalling her mother’s first reaction, Shristy said, "When my mom stepped outside and took a deep breath, she said, 'Beta, even the air feels rich here.'"

(Also read: Indian woman captures parents’ priceless reaction to a food delivery robot in US: ‘What on earth is that?’)

Her father, meanwhile, was surprised to discover that tap water could be consumed directly. "Dad filled a glass of water from the tap, looked at me, and said, 'You don’t need to purify it, or you don’t need to boil it? You can directly drink this?'"

Cars stopping for pedestrians also caught their attention. However, Shristy said what surprised them most was seeing an elderly couple managing their daily routine independently.

"What actually surprised them the most was that our 80-year-old couple was walking outside by themselves every single day. He looked at me and said, 'Are they seriously 80?'" she recalled.

Supermarket prices bring another surprise A visit to the supermarket brought a different kind of culture shock. Shristy’s mother was surprised that bargaining was not an option. "Mom looked at me and the bill and said, 'No bargaining?' I said, 'No, it's fixed here. Whatever they ask, just pay.'"

Her father, meanwhile, continued converting prices into rupees and was particularly stunned by one purchase: "Coriander for 170 rupees?"

Shristy also recalled her mother complaining about the amount of walking, saying, "You have to walk so much here."

(Also read: Indian man compares how ageing parents live in Norway and India, says ‘we mixed love with duty, money and guilt’)

When asked whether she would consider permanently moving to Sweden, her mother had a clear answer: "For holidays, yes. Forever, no. I miss my vegetable vendor."

Watch the video here: