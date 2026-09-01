Indian man compares how ageing parents live in Norway and India, says ‘we mixed love with duty, money and guilt’

An Indian man living in Norway has sparked a discussion on how ageing parents are cared for in India and Norway after comparing the two systems in a post on X. The man questioned whether India needs a stronger system to support ageing citizens. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

In the post, shared by a user named Vinod, he said ageing parents in Norway generally do not move in with their children. Instead, they may continue living in their own homes or move into care homes where, he said, nurses check on them, meals and activities are arranged, and their dignity and independence are prioritised.

However, he stressed that living separately does not necessarily mean families become distant.

"They meet on weekends with their grandchildren. They plan family get-togethers. They go on holidays together. They stay connected, just without making parents dependent on their children," he wrote.

Vinod said that the system in Norway is designed so that an elderly parent's comfort does not depend on their children's income or their ability to provide day-to-day care. "The system is built so an old parent's comfort does not depend on how much their son earns, how much their daughter can love, or how kind their daughter-in-law is," he wrote.

He contrasted this with India, where putting ageing parents in an old-age home can attract social criticism. "In India, if you put your ageing parents in an old-age home, the whole street talks about it," he wrote.

He said Indian families can end up balancing several responsibilities at once, including jobs, home-loan EMIs, children's school fees and ageing parents' medical expenses. He also suggested that some elderly parents may remain silent about their needs because they do not want to feel like a burden on their children.

"It is not that we do not love our parents. Norwegians love theirs too. But we mixed love with duty, money, dependency and guilt, and called it 'sanskar'," Vinod said.

He argued that elderly parents should have the freedom to grow old without feeling dependent, guilty or like a burden, and questioned whether India needs a stronger system to support ageing citizens.

"Do we need a system in India to address this? Isn't this as important as education for our kids?" he asked.