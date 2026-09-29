What happened to Jalen Hurts? Latest update on Eagles QB after injury scare vs Bears
Jalen Hurts was scrambling near the sideline when he was hit by Chicago defenders.
Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears after taking a hard hit during the second quarter.
The Eagles quarterback was scrambling near the sideline when he was hit by Chicago defenders.
Hurts remained on the turf briefly after the play before heading to the medical tent, where he underwent a concussion evaluation following the late hit.
Deep Dive
Hurts was sidelined for four plays as backup Andy Dalton took over at quarterback. Dalton's brief stint ended with an interception, bringing the Eagles' possession to an end.
Philadelphia later confirmed that Hurts had passed his evaluation and was cleared to return to the game.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More