What happened to Jalen Hurts? Latest update on Eagles QB after injury scare vs Bears

Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears after taking a hard hit during the second quarter. Jalen Hurts briefly exited the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo)

The Eagles quarterback was scrambling near the sideline when he was hit by Chicago defenders.

Hurts remained on the turf briefly after the play before heading to the medical tent, where he underwent a concussion evaluation following the late hit.