Indian woman captures parents’ priceless reaction to a food delivery robot in US: ‘What on earth is that?’

An Indian woman in the United States captured her parents’ delightful reaction after they came across a food delivery robot rolling along a pavement for the first time. The wholesome moment, shared on Instagram, shows the couple initially appearing puzzled before turning around to watch the unusual little vehicle continue on its way. Indian parents were left surprised after encountering a food delivery robot on a US street for the first time. (Instagram/thatbrownbanni.usa)

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The clip was shared by a woman named Priyanka, who was taking her parents around India Square in Jersey City, New Jersey, when they encountered the autonomous delivery robot.

Parents amused by ‘little box on wheels’ In the video, Priyanka’s mother and father can be seen walking down the street as the delivery robot rolls past them on the pedestrian walkway. Clearly intrigued by what they had just seen, the couple turns around to take another look, smiling in surprise and amusement.

For Priyanka, watching her parents discover a piece of technology that has become increasingly familiar in parts of the US turned into a memorable family moment.

“Watching mummy and papa encounter a food delivery robot rolling down the street was an absolute core memory! The pure shock, confusion and excitement on their faces... they couldn’t believe a little box on wheels was delivering food all by itself! Mummy and Papa were like, “What on earth is that?” and were amazed by the technology. Taking my desi parents around the USA and seeing them experience these everyday futuristic things for the first time is truly priceless!” she wrote in the caption.

She also mentioned the location of the encounter as India Square, Jersey City, NJ.

Watch the clip here: