Indian man amazed as robot delivers his food in Dubai: ‘No calls, no rider, just pure tech’
An Indian man showed a robot delivering food in Dubai, and the video quickly went viral online.
An Indian man has captured attention online after sharing a video of a robot delivering his food order in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Harish Kumar documented the unique experience, giving viewers a glimpse into how automated deliveries are becoming a reality in the city.
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In the clip, Kumar is heard expressing his curiosity as he awaits the arrival of the robot. “Guys I just ordered something and the delivery is happening by a robot, which is Rover. So let's just see who is approaching us and see how it is doing it,” he says at the beginning of the video.
How the robot delivery works
The video then shows the robot arriving at the designated location. Kumar explains the process step by step as he interacts with the machine. “Once it comes to the location, this is how it pops up on the phone. If you click on open lid, the lid will be opened. You collect the order. Here you will have the order collected option. If you click it, again you have to click the closing lid,” he says.
The video was shared with a caption that read, “Ordered food… and a robot showed up. No calls. No rider. Just pure tech. Only in Dubai.”
Watch the clip here:
Social media reacts
The video has garnered several reactions online, with users sharing a mix of excitement, curiosity and scepticism about the use of robots in food delivery.
One user wrote, “This is the future, and it looks so convenient.” Another commented, “Dubai is always ahead when it comes to technology.” A third said, “Imagine this coming to India soon, that would be amazing.”
Some users, however, raised practical concerns. One remarked, “What if someone tries to tamper with the robot on the way?” Another added, “Looks cool but I wonder how safe it is in crowded areas.”
Others were simply impressed by the innovation. “No calls, no waiting, this is actually very efficient,” one user wrote. Another said, “Technology like this makes life so much easier.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More