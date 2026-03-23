Indian man amazed as robot delivers his food in Dubai: ‘No calls, no rider, just pure tech’

An Indian man has captured attention online after sharing a video of a robot delivering his food order in Dubai. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Harish Kumar documented the unique experience, giving viewers a glimpse into how automated deliveries are becoming a reality in the city. A robot delivered food in Dubai, leaving an Indian man impressed as the clip gained attention online. (Instagram/thyharish)

(Also read: Indian founder shares Dubai's ground reality amid Middle East conflict: ‘Feels different, but far from being ghost town’)

In the clip, Kumar is heard expressing his curiosity as he awaits the arrival of the robot. “Guys I just ordered something and the delivery is happening by a robot, which is Rover. So let's just see who is approaching us and see how it is doing it,” he says at the beginning of the video.

How the robot delivery works The video then shows the robot arriving at the designated location. Kumar explains the process step by step as he interacts with the machine. “Once it comes to the location, this is how it pops up on the phone. If you click on open lid, the lid will be opened. You collect the order. Here you will have the order collected option. If you click it, again you have to click the closing lid,” he says.

The video was shared with a caption that read, “Ordered food… and a robot showed up. No calls. No rider. Just pure tech. Only in Dubai.”

Watch the clip here: