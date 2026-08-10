Why Archer Aviation stock surged 22% as Boeing deal expands its defense and autonomous flight business

Insitu is one of the biggest parts of the deal because it gives Archer an established defense business. Insitu develops unmanned aircraft systems used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, according to Investing.com.

That means Archer is moving from being mainly an electric aircraft developer to a much larger aviation and defense company. The deal gives Archer businesses in defense, unmanned aircraft, autonomous flight and air traffic management, making its business much more diversified.

The three businesses Archer is buying are Wisk Aero, SkyGrid and Insitu. The deal marks the biggest strategic expansion in Archer’s history, according to Investing.com. The acquisition could completely change Archer’s business size. Archer had previously reported only $1.6 million in quarterly revenue, but the three Boeing businesses together bring in more than $200 million in annual revenue.

Archer Aviation shares jumped sharply after the company announced a major deal with Boeing. The stock surged 22.5% in pre-market trading on Monday, after Archer said it had signed definitive agreements to acquire three Boeing subsidiaries. Investing.com reported the pre-market move.

Insitu already has a large global presence. The company operates in 35 countries and has built more than 3,500 aircraft systems. The Insitu business could give Archer an immediate source of revenue from the defense market. This is important because Archer has so far been largely focused on developing its own electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft.

Wisk adds autonomous flight technology Wisk Aero adds another important piece: autonomous flight technology. Wisk is developing an electric autonomous air taxi, according to The New York Times. Wisk also brings progress toward FAA certification. This gives Archer access to technology and development work that could help strengthen its position in autonomous aviation, Investing.com reported.

SkyGrid adds airspace technology to the deal. The company is developing an automated air traffic management system, according to The New York Times. SkyGrid's technology is important because advanced aircraft will need systems that can safely manage crowded airspace. This could become increasingly important as electric air taxis, drones and autonomous aircraft become more common.

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Boeing takes Archer stake The Boeing deal could therefore connect Archer’s own eVTOL aircraft business with a much wider technology and defense platform. Instead of depending mainly on its future electric aircraft sales, Archer will have several businesses generating revenue.

Boeing is also taking a major stake in Archer as part of the deal. Boeing will receive a stake of nearly 16.5% in Archer, according to The New York Times. That Boeing investment is one of the biggest reasons investors reacted positively. Boeing is not simply selling the businesses; it is also becoming a major shareholder in Archer.

Boeing keeps access to Wisk technology Boeing will get additional rights to buy more Archer shares. The aerospace giant will have the option to purchase up to $200 million of Archer shares at preset prices over the next few years, The New York Times reported. Boeing will also get a seat on Archer’s board. This gives Boeing a direct role in Archer’s future business decisions. The two companies will also share technology. Under the agreement, Boeing will keep access to Wisk’s autonomous flight technology for use in its own commercial and military aircraft.

For Archer, the deal could mean a much faster expansion than building all these businesses on its own. Instead of developing defense aircraft, autonomous flight technology and airspace software from scratch, Archer gets established companies and technologies through one transaction.

Investors are now looking at Archer not only as a company waiting for its eVTOL aircraft business to scale, but also as a company with an existing defense and aviation revenue base. The deal also strengthens Archer’s position in the growing advanced-air-mobility market.

Archer stock jumps after Boeing deal Archer CEO Adam Goldstein called the deal a major turning point for the company. He described it as a “watershed moment” for Archer and the future of physical AI in aerospace and defense, according to the company statement cited by Investing.com and The New York Times. Goldstein said the transaction is designed to make Archer a more diversified company. He said it would help Archer grow its revenue base and bring more scale to the business.

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Boeing also sees the deal as a major opportunity. Brian Yutko, a Boeing vice president and former Wisk CEO, called the transaction a “win-win for Boeing and Archer.” Yutko said the combined businesses could create a major player in advanced aviation. He said the companies’ teams and technologies could help create an industry leader in the advanced aviation market, according to The New York Times.

Archer deal still awaits approval The deal is not completed yet. Archer and Boeing expect the transaction to close by the end of 2026, but it still needs regulatory approval. The biggest reason investors are betting on Archer is therefore the scale of the transformation. The company is gaining a defense business, autonomous-flight technology, airspace software and established aircraft operations while also bringing Boeing in as a major shareholder.

In simple terms, Archer is no longer being viewed only as an eVTOL startup. The Boeing deal could turn it into a broader aviation, defense and autonomous-flight company with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue. That is the main reason Archer shares jumped 22.5% before the market opened.

Investors are pricing in the possibility that the Boeing deal will give Archer more revenue, more technology, a stronger defense business and a major aerospace partner, making the company much bigger than it was before the announcement.