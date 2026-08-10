Tablet price drop alert: Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, more tablets get big discounts at Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale began in India on August 7. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Get your new Tablet at ₹ 2,000/month Check Eligibility → Electronic devices, including tablets have gotten pricier this year. This price hike has lead a lot of buyers to put off their purchases until they find the right set of deals. So, if you too have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your tablet now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Sale 2026 on its platform. During this sale, tablets from several popular brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo and more are available with attractive discounts, making this a good opportunity to pick up a device at a lower price. From affordable tablets for everyday browsing and entertainment to more powerful models designed for work, gaming and productivity, there are options across different price segments.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top offers on tablets - Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets during its sale.

- Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to ₹10,500 on the purchase of various devices during its ongoing sale.

- Buyers will also get an additional cashback of ₹150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid transactions.

- In addition to this, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get an unlimited cashback of 5% during this sale.

So, if you are planning to upgrade your tablet or buy a new one, here are the top offers for you.