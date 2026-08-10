Tablet price drop alert: Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo, more tablets get big discounts at Amazon Great Freedom Sale
Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets during its sale. These discounts are available on devices across brands.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Redmi Pad 2, WiFi Active Pen Support, 27.94Cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 4GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000Mah Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, Hyperos 2, Graphite GreyView Details
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus {Smartchoice} 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh | 8GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh, 4 JBL Speakers, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, Wi-Fi 7, Luna GreyView Details
₹40,999
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OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch),12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate, 6 Speakers, 3K 12.1 Display, AI Features, 9610 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]View Details
₹31,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ [Smartchoice], 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹23,999
Lenovo Tab | 10.1" Display, 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi (Calling)| 4 GB RAM+64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB), MediaTek Helio G85,Metal Body, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 14, 5100mAh Battery, GreyView Details
₹16,400
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.Read moreRead less
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.
Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.
Electronic devices, including tablets have gotten pricier this year. This price hike has lead a lot of buyers to put off their purchases until they find the right set of deals. So, if you too have been waiting for the right time to upgrade your tablet now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Great Freedom Sale 2026 on its platform. During this sale, tablets from several popular brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Lenovo and more are available with attractive discounts, making this a good opportunity to pick up a device at a lower price. From affordable tablets for everyday browsing and entertainment to more powerful models designed for work, gaming and productivity, there are options across different price segments.
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top offers on tablets
- Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of tablets during its sale.
- Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount of up to ₹10,500 on the purchase of various devices during its ongoing sale.
- Buyers will also get an additional cashback of ₹150 on Amazon Pay UPI and all prepaid transactions.
- In addition to this, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will get an unlimited cashback of 5% during this sale.
So, if you are planning to upgrade your tablet or buy a new one, here are the top offers for you.
Best tablets to buy in India
1. Redmi Pad 2, WiFi Active Pen Support, 27.94Cm(11") Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 4GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000Mah Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, Hyperos 2, Graphite Grey
The Redmi Pad 2 combines a slim design with an 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display that is designed for entertainment, reading and everyday productivity. Its 2560x1600 resolution, 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and 10-bit colour depth support up to 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and it comes with a massive battery backup of 9,000mAh. This tablet is getting a 39% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,000, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good build quality
Good display
Great sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet's build quality positive and consider it excellent value for money. The display and sound quality have also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its sound, display and design.
2. Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus {Smartchoice} 13" Display, 3.5K Resolution, 144Hz Refresh | 8GB, 256GB | Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 | 10200mAh, 4 JBL Speakers, USB 3.0 with DP-Out, Wi-Fi 7, Luna Grey
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This tablet combines a premium Luna Grey design with a large 13-inch 3.5K LCD display aimed at users who prioritise sharp visuals and smooth motion. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor provides ample power for demanding apps and multitasking, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. A 10,200mAh battery promises up to 12.5 hours of YouTube streaming, while 45W charging helps reduce charging time. This tablet is getting a 41% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹38,000, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good build quality
Good display
Great sound quality
Excellent performance
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's build quality, value for money, and performance, particularly noting its smooth browsing experience and responsive stylus. The display and sound quality have also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its sound, display and performance.
3. OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch),12GB RAM, 256GB Storage Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate, 6 Speakers, 3K 12.1 Display, AI Features, 9610 mAh Battery, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
This OnePlus Pad 2 features a sleek Nimbus Gray aluminium design and a large 12.1-inch 3K LCD display built for immersive entertainment and productivity. Its 3000×2120 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support and 600-nit peak brightness deliver sharp, fluid visuals with punchy colours and good contrast. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that is paired with 12GB RAM for demanding apps. Its 9,510mAh battery supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging. This tablet is getting a 33% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹30,500, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good build quality
Vibrant display
Long battery life
Lag-free performance
Reason to avoid
LCD instead of AMOLED
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the tablet's display, gaming performance and overall speed.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and performance.
4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ [Smartchoice], 27.82 cm (11 inch) Display, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, 90Hz Refresh Rate, AI with Google Gemini, Dolby Atmos, Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
This Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ has an 11-inch TFT LCD display built for streaming, browsing and everyday productivity. Its 1920×1200 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate make scrolling smoother, while the 16:10 aspect ratio suits widescreen video. This tablet is powered by a MediaTek MT8775 processor and paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its 7,040mAh battery supports 25W charging and is designed to deliver a full day of mixed use. This tablet is getting a 14% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹22,500, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good build quality
Vibrant display
Lag-free performance
Good sound quality
Reason to avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet performs well, particularly in gaming, and consider it a good value for money as a budget device. The display quality and sound have also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display, sound and performance.
5. Lenovo Tab | 10.1" Display, 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi (Calling)| 4 GB RAM+64 GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB), MediaTek Helio G85,Metal Body, Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos, Android 14, 5100mAh Battery, Grey
This tablet comes with a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS LCD display aimed at streaming, browsing and e-learning. Its 1920×1200 resolution, 400-nit brightness and 72% NTSC colour gamut deliver reasonably detailed and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor with 4GB RAM and it gets a 5,100mAh battery that is rated for up to 9.5 hours of YouTube streaming. This tablet is getting a 22% off on Amazon right now. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of up to ₹16,000, banking offer and no-cost EMI option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Vibrant display
Value for money
Reason to avoid
Users report lag
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the tablet's quality excellent and consider it good value for money.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this tablet for its display and design.
How much discount are these tablets getting?
MODEL
LISTED PRICE
DISCOUNTED PRICE
|Redmi Pad 2
|₹27,999
|₹16,999
|Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2
|₹70,000
|₹40,999
|OnePlus Pad 2
|₹49,999
|₹31,999
|Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
|₹27,999
|₹23,999
|Lenovo Tab
|₹21,000
|₹16,482
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