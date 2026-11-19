US Treasury yields moved higher on Thursday as investors analysed the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October meeting, which were released on Wednesday. The minutes gave investors fresh clues about the central bank's plans for interest rates and its concerns about rising inflation. US Treasury yields rise as Federal Reserve officials warn of inflation risks linked to AI investment.

The 10-year, 30-year and 2-year US Treasury yields each rose by around 1 basis point on Thursday, according to CNBC. Treasury yields reflect the returns investors receive for holding US government debt.

US Treasury yields today The latest CNBC Treasury market data figures showed the following movements:

10-year Treasury yield: 5.091%, up 0.025 percentage points.

30-year Treasury yield: 5.43%, up 0.018 percentage points.

2-year Treasury yield: 4.819%, up 0.019 percentage points.

1-year Treasury yield: 4.617%, up 0.021 percentage points.

1-month Treasury yield: 3.975%, up 0.002 percentage points.

3-month Treasury yield: 4.283%, up 0.026 percentage points.

6-month Treasury yield: 4.49%, up 0.023 percentage points. One basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points. Treasury prices and yields generally move in opposite directions. This means bond prices fall when yields rise and increase when yields fall.

Also read: Anthropic raises $81.3 billion in record IPO, surpasses SpaceX with $1.5 trillion valuation Fed minutes point to possible December rate hike: The minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) October meeting showed that policymakers remained open to raising interest rates in December. However, officials wanted to collect more economic data before making their next decision.

Fed minutes flag AI inflation risks The minutes showed that Fed officials were concerned about inflation and its possible connection with artificial intelligence (AI). Policymakers discussed how the growing use of AI could become a major source of price pressures.

AI could add to inflation risks: Fed officials described the technology as potentially becoming "a material source of inflation risk". This suggests that policymakers are watching how AI-related developments could affect prices across the US economy.

Waller calls for bigger Fed rate hike Christopher Waller backs a bigger rate hike: Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Wednesday that the central bank may need to raise interest rates by 0.50 percentage points at its December 8-9 meeting. He made the comments during an interview with CNBC.

Waller also suggested that the Fed may need to reverse its previous interest rate cuts. He said the central bank might have to undo last year's total 0.75-percentage-point reduction and take further action to control inflation.

Waller warns that the Fed may need to surprise markets: Speaking to CNBC's Steve Liesman on Squawk Box, Waller said the central bank might need to take a stronger step to bring inflation under control.

Also read: Nvidia stock rises 4% as board rejects Huang's return, halts China chip shipments

"You might need to, like, shock people," Waller told CNBC.

Waller said he was extremely concerned about inflation because price pressures appeared to be moving in the wrong direction and spreading across different parts of the economy.

"I'm very, very concerned about inflation. It's kind of headed in the wrong direction, and it's spreading out," he said in the CNBC interview.

US interest rate hike expectations Markets are pricing in a December rate hike: Traders are currently expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at its next meeting. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, markets are pricing in a 95% probability of a quarter-percentage-point rate hike.

This expectation comes even as Waller has backed a larger 0.50-percentage-point increase. His comments indicate that some Fed officials may favour stronger action than what financial markets are currently expecting.

Investors await fresh US economic data: Markets will now focus on the weekly initial jobless claims data due on Thursday. The report will provide an update on the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits for the first time.

Investors will also watch the preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment report due on Friday. The data will offer fresh information about how Americans feel about the economy and their financial situation.

These economic reports could influence market expectations about the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision, especially as policymakers continue to assess inflation and the health of the US economy.