CCTV captures Russian military plane crash in Siberia that killed all 19 onboard
CCTV footage shows a Russian An-12 military aircraft crashing near Yagunovo in Siberia, killing all 19 people on board.
CCTV footage has captured the moment a Russian military transport aircraft crashed near the village of Yagunovo in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia on November 17. All 19 people aboard the aircraft died, according to Russia's Defence Ministry.
The aircraft was an An-12 military transport plane. It crashed in an unpopulated area, with a technical malfunction being investigated as the preliminary cause, state news agency RIA reported, citing the Defence Ministry.
What happened before the Russian military plane crashed?
The footage, obtained from social media, shows the aircraft going down near Yagunovo. The crash caused a fire at the site, which emergency crews later managed to extinguish.
Also Read: 19 killed as Russian military plane crashes in Siberia
Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk shared a video update from the crash site on Telegram. He confirmed that the aircraft had been flying through the region when the accident occurred.
Seredyuk also said that emergency responders had brought the fire under control. Their main task at the site was to assist with the investigation into the crash.
What is the suspected cause of the crash?
According to RIA, the Defence Ministry identified a technical malfunction as the preliminary cause of the accident. However, authorities have not yet established the exact reason the aircraft went down.
Investigators will examine the crash site and available evidence to determine what happened during the aircraft's final flight.
Also Read: Nuclear-capable Russian Tu-95 bomber plane crashes during training flight in Amur, 6 killed
The crash killed all 19 people on board. Further details about the circumstances of the accident are expected as the investigation progresses.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More