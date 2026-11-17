17 killed as Russian military plane crashes in Siberia
A military An-12 transport aircraft crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia.
A military An-12 transport aircraft crashed in Russia's Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia on Tuesday, killing all 17 people on board, Russian media outlet Izvestia reported.
The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately known. Kemerovo Governor Ilya Seredyuk confirmed a plane crash near the village of Yagunovo in a post on his official channel on the MAX messaging platform, Reuters reported. However, he did not identify the aircraft involved.
The crash comes amid heightened security challenges for Russia, which has faced an intensifying campaign of Ukrainian drone and missile attacks targeting locations deep inside its territory.
Russian military officials reported intercepting 1,441 Ukrainian drones in a 24-hour period, marking the highest number brought down since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The reported interceptions followed another record-setting night of drone activity.
The attacks have put Russia's air defence network under increasing pressure, with Ukrainian drones striking infrastructure and military-linked facilities across the country. Targets have included oil refineries and strategic installations, including the Kerch Bridge connecting mainland Russia with Crimea.
Russia has responded with increased missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, raising concerns over electricity and heating supplies as winter approaches.
Despite possessing an extensive range of air defence systems, including the S-300, S-400 and S-500, Russia faces difficulties protecting its vast territory from increasingly frequent aerial attacks. Military analysts have pointed out that low-flying drones can be difficult for radar systems to detect and intercept.
However, there was no immediate indication that the crash of the An-12 aircraft in the Kemerovo region was linked to the ongoing conflict or the recent Ukrainian attacks.
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