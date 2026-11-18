By later Tuesday, the website had been replaced by a notice saying it was “temporarily unavailable” during maintenance.

According to the Canadian Press, an image featuring Russian players briefly appeared on the website, accompanied by a message accusing the federation of barring a team that its rivals could not defeat.

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s website went offline on Tuesday following a reported cyberattack, which came amid controversy over its decision to exclude Russia from the world junior championship.

How is the IIHF responding to the website cyberattack?

How is the IIHF responding to the website cyberattack?

Was the cyberattack on the IIHF website linked to Russia’s exclusion?

Was the cyberattack on the IIHF website linked to Russia’s exclusion?

What happened to the IIHF website after Russia was barred from the World Juniors?

What happened to the IIHF website after Russia was barred from the World Juniors?

“The International Ice Hockey Federation has been the target of a cyberattack,” the IIHF said in a statement on X.

“We strongly condemn these actions and are taking all necessary steps to investigate the source of the attack and restore our systems. Our platforms will be back online as soon as we are confident they are secure. The IIHF remains committed to protecting the integrity of our organization and safeguarding our sport,” the statement added.

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Russian federation condemns cyberattack The Russian Ice Hockey Federation denounced the cyberattack, stressing that any effort to challenge Russia’s exclusion from international competition should be pursued through legal channels.

“The RIHF views such actions negatively and considers the use of abusive methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable,” the federation said. “Furthermore, the RIHF does not condone interference with information resources or any actions that fall outside the legal framework,” the RIHF’s statement mentioned.

Canada maintains ban on Russian players Russia will be absent from next month’s world junior hockey championship after host nation Canada decided to prevent its players from participating, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced Sunday.

The Canadian government maintained its position despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling issued late last month that had cleared the way for Russia’s return to IIHF competitions.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on November 3 that Russian players would be barred from competing in Canada while the war remains ongoing. Ottawa subsequently clarified that the restriction would also cover players who already hold valid Canadian visas.

IIHF confirms Edmonton and Red Deer as tournament hosts After reviewing alternative hosting options, the IIHF decided to keep Edmonton and Red Deer as the tournament venues. The competition is scheduled to take place from December 26 to January 5.

Russia’s exclusion also ensures Norway will retain its spot in the tournament. Norwegian hockey officials had earlier been informed that their team would have to make way for Russia.

(With AP inputs)