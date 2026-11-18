A senior American soldier assigned to NATO who was arrested in Britain last week on suspicion of spying for Russia has been transferred to US military custody, UK police said Tuesday. UK hands NATO-assigned American soldier accused of Russia spying to US

The espionage case, the latest involving suspected Kremlin agents in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and various European capitals after Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

It also follows recent security scares at two British air force bases hosting the US military, with officials accusing Iran of involvement in plots to target them.

The 41-year-old soldier held in police custody since his November 10 arrest near Gloucester, southwest England was handed to the US military "over suspected national security and espionage allegations," UK Counter Terrorism Policing said.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said the decision to "pass the investigation to them to progress" followed an extensive probe by his counter-terror unit and subsequent discussions between British prosecutors and "American partners".

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement that the Army officer was in US custody after "an espionage investigation".

He noted it had involved "close cooperation" between the FBI's Philadelphia field office and various other US and UK law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

"Together we worked to identify a potential threat to national security and take swift action," Patel added.

- Arrest, allegations -

Various US and UK media have named the soldier as Lieutenant Colonel Brandon Carroll Tyner.

A senior NATO military official last week confirmed that the detained soldier had been assigned to its Allied Rapid Reaction Corps , the alliance's 20-nation, high-readiness force led by the British Army.

Based at Imjin Barracks near Gloucester, it can deploy at short notice anywhere in Europe or globally under the direct operational command of NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Imjin is also just a few miles from the UK's highly sensitive GCHQ intelligence, security and cyber agency headquarters.

Police had arrested the soldier under two sections of the UK's national security laws, one relating to obtaining or disclosing protected information and the other to assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Officials revealed at the time that "the country to which the allegations relate is Russia".

The Kremlin has denied Russia has any links to the soldier.

Officers carried out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire following the arrest, according to police.

US Brigadier General Sean Stinchon said in a statement Tuesday the case "should serve as a stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath we all take to protect and defend the Constitution".

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