Sixteen Ecuadoran fishermen have sued the US government over an alleged drone strike on their vessel in March, their lawyer said Tuesday. Ecuadoran fishermen sue US govt over strike at sea

The attack on the Negra Francisca Duarte left two crewmembers with severe burns and came as Washington and Quito seek closer military cooperation.

The crew suffered arbitrary arrest, torture and forced transfer to El Salvador at the hands of US military personnel, a federal court in Pennsylvania heard.

"We are certain that when all the evidence comes out, it will be very clear that the US was behind this," lawyer Dan Kovalik told a virtual press conference.

US President Donald Trump's administration has denied being involved in this particular attack.

And it defends its bombing campaign against alleged drug-running vessels in the eastern Pacific and the Caribbean, saying it is aimed at halting the flow of narcotics into America.

The campaign has killed over 200 people, and the White House has not provided definitive evidence that its targets were involved in drug trafficking, as it says they were.

US forces attacked three ships including the Negra Francisca Duarte between January and March, with one of the vessels still missing, according to the NGO Human Rights Watch .

Tuesday's legal action follows a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the relatives of two men from Trinidad and Tobago in January.

"What we're seeking... is compensation for all the fishermen who've lost their livelihood," said Kovalik.

"At least two of them suffered serious physical injuries" and "all of them were traumatized," he added.

"We want the US to stop these bombings," the lawyer said.

Between August and September, military forces destroyed eight Ecuadoran fishing boats which allegedly supplied fuel to drug traffickers.

Of the 160 fishermen intercepted during that period, 110 are free while 50 are awaiting trial, according to HRW.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa, a staunch Trump ally, enthusiastically backs the campaign.

An AFP investigation published in October documented an unusual buildup of US aircraft at Ecuador's Taura air base.

In a referendum last year, Ecuadorans voted against allowing foreign military bases in the country.

Special agreements between Washington and Quito allow US military to be on Ecuadoran soil for up to 180 days without a visa, also granting them immunity from immigration regulations.

"Those cooperation agreements do not immunize either Ecuador or the US from these sorts of crimes," said Kovalik.

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