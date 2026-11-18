Italian MPs on Tuesday adopted a controversial antisemitism bill backed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni that opposition critics say could curb free speech rights to criticise Israeli government policies. Italian MPs adopt antisemitism bill despite free speech concerns

The bill incorporates the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's 2016 working definition of antisemitism, along with its illustrative examples, into Italian law.

The definition describes antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews".

The IHRA definition states that "criticism of Israel similar to that levelled against any other country cannot be regarded as anti-Semitic" but some of its examples have sparked controversy, particularly one concerning comparisons between Israeli policies and those of the Nazis.

Angelo Bonelli, co-leader of the left-wing Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra party, told AFP ahead of the vote he would be voting against, calling it a "gag law".

Opposition parties have pushed for the 2021 Jerusalem Declaration to be used instead, arguing that those guidelines draw a clearer distinction between hatred of Jews and criticism of Israel and Zionism.

But the issue has divided the opposition, including the main centre-left Democratic Party .

Filippo Sensi, a PD senator, has called the bill "balanced" and said nobody would be prosecuted for expressing strong criticism of the Israeli government.

"It saddens me greatly that the fight against antisemitism in our country has become a source of division," he said.

- Rise in incidents -

Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, a senator from Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia party, rejected criticism of the new law.

The law "does not limit freedom of speech, political opinions or criticism" of Israel's government, he said.

The bill also provides for a three-year national strategy against antisemitism, including measures to monitor incidents, tackle online hate and promote education on the matter.

Recorded antisemitic incidents have risen sharply in Italy in recent years.

The Fondazione Centro di Documentazione Ebraica Contemporanea , whose observatory monitors antisemitism nationwide, recorded 226 cases in 2021, 241 in 2022, 454 in 2023, 877 in 2024 and 963 in 2025.

In one high-profile case, a rabbi was assaulted in Milan in September as he waited for a bus by three young men born in Italy to North African families.

Since the attack, two of the attackers have been deported, one to Tunisia and the other to Morocco.

The third, a 20-year-old born in Italy to Tunisian parents, was sentenced to eight months in prison on November 12 and is also awaiting deportation.

str-dt/sbk

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.