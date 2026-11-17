Asean Summit LIVE: Quad meeting today; PM Modi visits Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila
Asean Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila today and led the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for its redevelopment. Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.
Asean Summit 2026 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila today and led the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for its redevelopment. The Gurudwara was first established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924 and is recognised as the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines....Read More
Modi arrived in the Philippines on Monday to take part in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, with plans to strengthen India's ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian countries and discuss regional and global issues. US President Donald Trump also travelled to the Philippines to attend the summit today.
Modi is scheduled to attend the 23rd Asean-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit today. A meeting of Quad leaders, representing India, the US, Japan and Australia, is also planned on the sidelines of the Asean meetings.
The Quad meeting will take place days before a planned meeting later this week between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump in Shenzhen, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) leaders' meeting.
Before leaving for the Philippines, Trump described the visit as a "big trip" and suggested that he could also meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China.
Asean Summit LIVE: 23rd ASEAN-India Summit today, Modi to attend
Asean Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit as well as the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, Philippines, today.
A meeting of Quad leaders – comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia – is planned on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings on Tuesday, with Modi expected to participate.
Asean Summit LIVE: PM Modi visits Gurudwara Khalsa Diwan in Manila
Asean Summit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara in Manila today and led the ceremony to lay the foundation stone for its redevelopment.
The Gurudwara was first established in 1901 and formally organised in 1903. It was registered as Khalsa Diwan in 1924 and is recognised as the oldest Gurudwara in the Philippines.
“The Khalsa Diwan Gurudwara continues to stand as a vital bridge between the Indian-Sikh community and Philippine society,” a statement from India's ministry of external affairs read.
Asean Summit LIVE: World leaders gather in Manila
Asean Summit LIVE: US President Donald Trump travelled to the Philippines for the third day of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also arrived in the country on Monday to take part in the summit, with plans to strengthen India's ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian countries and discuss regional and global issues.