“By the way, he's a very tough man, just in case,” Trump said, pointing to Modi. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were also present the photo op. “She's even tougher,” Trump said, pointing to the Japanese PM. In a lighter vein, he then looked at Albanese and said: “Albanese and me are okay.”

US President Donald Trump was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two leaders posed together for a photo at the Quad Summit meet in Manila, Philippines.

Trump referred to Modi, Takaichi and Albanese as his friends and said that the US shares a great relationship with India, Japan and Australia. “Right from the beginning. I've been with all three of them for a long time, and they're phenomenal people. They're friends of mine. So that helps,” Trump said.

Trump praised Modi again during his Quad Summit address. “He's a great leader, highly respected by everybody all over the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Modi referred to Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership” and expressed hope that the summit would help set concrete goals for the next phase.

The Quad grouping comprises of the US, India, Japan and Australia. The engagement in Manila marks the first Quad leaders-level meeting of Trump's current presidential term and comes amid efforts by the four countries to strengthen cooperation across the Indo-Pacific region.

"In 2007, officials of the four countries met for the first time right here. 10 years after that in 2017, it was here in this city that we started our dialogue once again. Today, holding a Quad meeting once again in this historic city, marks an important milestone. Since January last year till date, our foreign ministers have met five times. This bears testimony to our political will and shared commitment towards our partnership...," PM Modi said in his statement.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will also attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit during his ongoing visit to the Philippines.