Jennifer chose the brand’s Zoriel dress in ochre, a design crafted from goat suede that brought a luxurious, tactile element to her look. The standout piece featured a cowl halter neckline that gathered elegantly around her neck, while the open-back design added a daring contrast to its otherwise sophisticated construction. An exposed zipper completed the back, giving the silhouette a contemporary edge.

For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer opted for a striking suede mini dress by Retrofête. She visited the show to discuss her upcoming concert film, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.

Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a fashion statement, and her latest New York City appearances were proof of her sartorial versatility. On November 16, the singer and actor stepped out in two distinctly different ensembles, switching between a sultry suede mini dress and a sophisticated cherry-red outfit. Let’s decode her looks and pick some style notes. (Also read: Katy Perry debuts a chic flippy bob in glamorous gold and silver couture gown at Baby2Baby Gala with Justin Trudeau )

The fitted mini skirt further accentuated the dress’s sleek shape, creating a striking look that balanced understated luxury with a bold eveningwear attitude. She paired it with pointed-toe pumps and delicate gold bracelets, keeping the accessories relatively minimal. Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back look, allowing the dramatic neckline and open-back detailing to take centre stage.

Jennifer Lopez embraces burgundy textures in her second look Moving away from the playful appeal of her suede mini dress, Lopez showcased a more sophisticated approach to dressing with a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble during her New York City appearance at 92nd Street Y.

The look revolved around the richness of autumnal tones and the interplay of different textures. She layered a long leather coat in a deeper burgundy shade over a silky blouse and matching shorts, creating a tonal combination that felt both luxurious and coordinated.