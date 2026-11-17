Jennifer Lopez makes a stylish statement with two contrasting outfits, from a daring suede halter mini dress to burgundy leather ensemble
Jennifer Lopez serves two distinct style moments in New York City, switching from a suede mini dress to stylish burgundy ensemble packed with luxe textures.
Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a fashion statement, and her latest New York City appearances were proof of her sartorial versatility. On November 16, the singer and actor stepped out in two distinctly different ensembles, switching between a sultry suede mini dress and a sophisticated cherry-red outfit. Let’s decode her looks and pick some style notes. (Also read: Katy Perry debuts a chic flippy bob in glamorous gold and silver couture gown at Baby2Baby Gala with Justin Trudeau )
Jennifer Lopez turns heads in suede mini dress
For her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer opted for a striking suede mini dress by Retrofête. She visited the show to discuss her upcoming concert film, The JLO Show: Live in Las Vegas.
Jennifer chose the brand’s Zoriel dress in ochre, a design crafted from goat suede that brought a luxurious, tactile element to her look. The standout piece featured a cowl halter neckline that gathered elegantly around her neck, while the open-back design added a daring contrast to its otherwise sophisticated construction. An exposed zipper completed the back, giving the silhouette a contemporary edge.
The fitted mini skirt further accentuated the dress’s sleek shape, creating a striking look that balanced understated luxury with a bold eveningwear attitude. She paired it with pointed-toe pumps and delicate gold bracelets, keeping the accessories relatively minimal. Her hair was styled in a sleek, pulled-back look, allowing the dramatic neckline and open-back detailing to take centre stage.
Jennifer Lopez embraces burgundy textures in her second look
Moving away from the playful appeal of her suede mini dress, Lopez showcased a more sophisticated approach to dressing with a head-to-toe burgundy ensemble during her New York City appearance at 92nd Street Y.
The look revolved around the richness of autumnal tones and the interplay of different textures. She layered a long leather coat in a deeper burgundy shade over a silky blouse and matching shorts, creating a tonal combination that felt both luxurious and coordinated.
However, it was her footwear that brought an especially interesting fashion element to the ensemble. Jennifer slipped into pointed-toe Tom Ford pumps featuring a glossy crocodile-effect patent leather upper and distinctive gold stiletto heels. The sculptural heel detail gave the classic pump silhouette a contemporary twist.
She also played with texture by pairing the reptilian-inspired shoes with burgundy tights featuring a delicate floral lace pattern. The unexpected combination of croc embossing and romantic lace created an intriguing contrast, while a matching crocodile-effect clutch tied the accessories together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.