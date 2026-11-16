Katy Perry debuts a chic flippy bob in glamorous gold and silver couture gown at Baby2Baby Gala with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry turned heads at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala with Justin Trudeau, showcasing a dramatic silver-and-gold ensemble and her shortest haircut in two years.
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made a glamorous appearance together at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles on November 14, turning the charity event into a stylish date night. The singer and the former Canadian prime minister arrived at the Pacific Design Centre in coordinated evening looks, with Katy making a fresh fashion statement with a dramatic couture ensemble and a noticeably shorter hairstyle. (Also read: Cardi B makes an unforgettable red carpet entrance in dramatic feathered headpiece and sculptural Tamara Ralph couture gown at 2026 Baby2Baby Gala )
Katy Perry shines in silver couture
For the occasion, Katy stepped out in a striking creation from Antonio Grimaldi’s Spring 2025 Couture collection. Her outfit featured a strapless, metallic silver sequin mini dress layered over a floor-length champagne-gold silk skirt. The combination of shimmering embellishments and fluid satin created an elegant contrast, while a matching sweeping cape detail added a dramatic finish to the ensemble.
The singer completed her look with sparkling earrings and understated footwear, allowing the elaborate couture design to take centre stage. After sporting longer hairstyles for an extended period, Katy debuted a sleek, flippy bob that fell just past her jawline. Styled with a centre part and softly turned-out ends, the haircut framed her face and offered a fresh update to her signature dark hair. The hairstyle also marked her shortest look in approximately two years.
What Justin Trudeau wore
Meanwhile, Justin complemented Katy’s glamorous appearance in a classic white tuxedo jacket with satin lapels, a crisp white shirt, black trousers and a black bow tie. His understated formalwear provided a polished contrast to the singer’s more elaborate, sparkling ensemble. The couple posed together on the red carpet, looking coordinated for their evening out.
Their appearance marked another public red carpet outing for the couple, who made their relationship public through a series of joint appearances after romance rumours first emerged in July 2025. The pair reportedly celebrated their one-year anniversary during the summer of 2026. Their Baby2Baby Gala appearance also followed a dinner date at E. Baldi in Beverly Hills earlier in the week.
Presented by Paul Mitchell, the annual Baby2Baby Gala brings together celebrities, philanthropists and business leaders to raise funds for children living in poverty. The organisation provides essential necessities, including diapers, clothing and baby formula, to families in need.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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