Mohd Shami and M. Siddharth traded to Rajasthan Royals, Sam Curran traded to Lucknow Super Giants

Experienced right-arm pacer Mohd Shami will represent the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). After being acquired for INR 10 crore by LSG, Shami will now move to RR for a revised fee of INR 8 Crore.

Shami will further strengthen RR’s bowling attack with his tremendous skillset and striking ability. The right arm-pacer has 145 wickets from 132 IPL matches so far.

Left-arm spinner M Siddharth, known for his accuracy and control, will also move to RR from LSG for his existing fee of INR 75 lakh.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Sam Curran has been traded to LSG from RR for his existing fee of INR 2.4 crore. He has claimed 59 wickets and scored 997 runs in his IPL career so far. Known for his variations and ability to deliver in pressure situations, Curran adds valuable depth and versatility to the squad.