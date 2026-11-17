ICC announced Jay Shah’s unopposed reappointment for a second term as its Chair following a proposal by its directors at the governing body’s meetings in Bali. This means Shah would lead ICC until Dec 2030. Continuity is the buzzword coming from ICC, which includes, among others, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Jay Shah (file image) (PTI)

Having assumed charge in Dec 2024, Shah had the numbers on his side. And PCB, despite its issue-based posturing against ICC, chose not to raise any objection.

Shah’s continuation as Chair is seen as a collective effort to project to the market the heft of ICC events (across formats), with the governing body set to begin hunting for media rights partners for its calendar from 2028-35.

Also Read: Jay Shah reappointed as ICC chairman for second term The same broadcasters would also be eyeing IPL rights which are up for renewal around the same time. ICC member boards would look to the former BCCI secretary to problem-solve amid the challenging media landscape.

ICC under the 38-year-old Shah has also been exploring alternate revenue streams in a sport that continues to be heavily dependent on the Indian market. That is unlikely to change any time soon, but there may be scope in the long run with women’s cricket where there is a strong ICC push for a global outreach.

Under Shah’s watch, equal prize money for men and women has been introduced in ICC events.

With India’s ability to generate revenue, three of the past four ICC Chair have been Indian. Among the three — N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar being the other two — Shah has been able to win over England and Australia by addressing their calendar and format concerns.

Shah is set to lead the charge as cricket attempts to make some headway in the US’s lucrative market at LA28, which would mark the return of the sport to the Olympic movement after 128 years. Cricket’s continued presence as an Olympic sport is vital to its globalisation plans and a decision on cricket’s inclusion in Brisbane 2032 is yet to be taken.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans,” Shah said in a statement.