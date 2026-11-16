Jay Shah reappointed as ICC chairman for second term

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the reappointment of Jay Shah as its chairman for a second term. His original three-year tenure was due to end next year, but the Board has opted to extend his term to ensure continuity. He will now remain in the position until the end of 2030. Jay Shah, chairman of ICC. (AFP)

The former BCCI secretary was elected unopposed, with his appointment confirmed following a proposal by the ICC directors at the governing body's board meeting in Bali.

Shah was appointed ICC chairman in August 2024 and officially took charge in December that year, succeeding Greg Barclay.

The Board has shown confidence in Shah's leadership, opting for continuity as cricket looks to expand its global footprint. The sport is also gearing up for its return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles. Recently, the ICC announced an expanded long-term programme of competitions, aimed at increasing participation and creating more development pathways.

The ICC Board also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cricket's foundations, with continued support for the women's game and Associate Members remaining a priority.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support. Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world," Shah said in an official statement.

“We are entering one of the most important and exciting periods in our sport’s history. Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans," he added.

Stronger future In his official statement, Shah stressed the need to build a stronger future while keeping all stakeholders in mind.

“Our responsibility extends well beyond delivering successful events. We must build a stronger and more sustainable future for the sport with a focus on fans, athletes, commercial partners and other key stakeholders," said Shah.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come," he added.

On Sunday, the ICC confirmed the dates for its multi-team events until 2035. India will host the Champions Trophy in 2029 and co-host the ODI World Cup with Bangladesh in 2031.