Prince William, Kate meet PM Modi in Delhi on final day of India visit
Britain's Prince William and Princess Kate met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday, bringing their three-day visit to India to a close.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, in New Delhi on Wednesday during their visit to India for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize 2026.
The annual environmental awards, founded by Prince William in 2020, are being hosted in India for the first time.
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PM Modi meets Prince William,
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Following the meeting, PM Modi praised the initiative for promoting innovative solutions to climate change across the world and highlighting India's contributions to tackling environmental challenges.
In a post on X, Modi said, "It was a pleasure to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales. Appreciate the Earthshot Prize’s efforts in championing innovative climate solutions worldwide and also showcasing Indian ingenuity in addressing global environmental challenges."
The Prime Minister also expressed his desire to strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).
"Look forward to further strengthening the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and building on the momentum of the recently implemented Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity of the people of our nations and the wider world," Modi added in his post on X.
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