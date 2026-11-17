Student of the Year: After Dark Director: Reema Maya Cast: Shanaya Kapoor, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Adi Malik, Deeya Damini Rating: ★★ When I was barely a teen, the playwright in me awakened. I wrote what I assumed was a play. It was barely a skit, though. When ‘staged’, if that word can be used for it, actors would talk over each other, trip over stage props, and miss cues and timing often. Watching Student of the Year: After Dark reminded me of that. Not because it is an embarrassing memory of my school days, but because I felt even that skit had more finesse and coherence than whatever this show was trying to project. Shanaya Kapoor plays the lead in Student of the Year After Dark.

Student of the Year: After Dark is symptomatic of everything that ails Indian streaming. It takes a popular film franchise, turns it into a thriller because everyone wants only that on streaming, and then throws every trope, cliché, and red herring into the mix. The end result is a potpourri of storylines, thrilling sequences, and stock characters minus any semblance of an actual narrative.

The plot St Teresa’s College’s most popular girl, Ayesha (Shanaya) is found dead, frozen in a nearby lake. Her twin sister, Aditi (also Shanaya), is the only one who suspects foul play. She strong-arms her parents to get her into the elite school so that she can investigate her sister’s death. But pretty soon, she finds herself embroiled in a secret competition run by shady figures in the school, and she realises that winning and losing here can be a matter of life and death.

A show that tries to be different, almost After Dark is not all dark and gloomy. The world-building is commendable. Director Reema Maya takes St Teresa’s, a college that has served as the place where love blooms, twice on the big screen and introduces mystery there. She does it in a manner that never feels jarring. The college’s past and the students’ histories are well tackled. The start is promising because you quickly feel at home in the world.

But it loses steam almost immediately as you notice that all that separates this show from the SOTY films seems too heavily borrowed. Aditi’s investigation and fourth-wall-breaking monologues are reminiscent of Wednesday. The whole ambience of the school itself is a hark back to the show. And the secret competition is more Squid Game than this show had any business of being. That is where the USP of the show vanishes, and it ends up being a mish-mash of everything we have seen before.