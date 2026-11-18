Gurugram cyber police have arrested two accused in an alleged fraud case involving a breach of a private payments service provider's cloud servers, resulting in a loss of more than ₹25 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Gurugram cyber police have arrested two men from Ludhiana in an alleged ₹25.67 crore fraud involving unauthorised access to the server of PayU Payments Private Limited. (Representational image)

The accused allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals, who were arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana, they said.

According to the police, on November 9, PayU Payments Private Limited lodged a complaint that cybercriminals had gained unauthorised access to the company's server and executed commands to register new beneficiary accounts.

The cybercriminals siphoned off around ₹25.67 crore to these accounts without the company's knowledge or authorisation, resulting in fraud, they said.

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station and arrested two accused from Punjab's Ludhiana on November 15.

The accused were identified as Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, Punjab, they said.

"During the police investigation, it was revealed that out of the amount defrauded in the case, ₹6.20 lakh had been transferred to the bank account of Atar Singh," a senior police officer said.

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Atar Singh provided this bank account to Lovepreet Singh in exchange for a two per cent commission. Subsequently, Lovepreet Singh sold the same bank account to another person for a two per cent commission, a senior police officer said.

Police are questioning the accused after taking them into remand, the officer said.