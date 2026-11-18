PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police have busted an interstate network that allegedly supplied 10,000 to 12,000 Indian SIM cards to cybercriminals operating from Dubai. The SIM cards were procured using the identities of genuine customers and diverted to the Dubai-based network for use in online frauds, police said on Tuesday. Four arrested for supplying 12,000 SIM cards to Dubai-based cybercriminals

The accused have been identified as Manish Ashoklal Wadhwa, 44, of Ambarnath East, Mahesh Kaniaylala Chautharamani, 60, from Kalyan West, Suraj Munnalal Chikawa, 32, from Vikhroli, and Raja Ashok Kumar (31), from Thane West.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said the network came to light during the investigation into a mule bank account case. The police had arrested the alleged kingpin, Sumant alias Nanu Ravindra Dasare, 26, of Nigdi Pradhikaran, who allegedly operated the cyber fraud racket from Dubai in collaboration with Chinese cybercriminals, through Interpol after issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him on October 31.

“During his interrogation, we found that a team was operating here to supply SIM cards to the Dubai-based network.” Choubey said.

According to the police, the accused used excuses such as OTP-related problems, server issues and SIM cards not being activated to avoid handing over cards to customers.

Police said roadside SIM card dealers Chikawa and Kumar allegedly issued multiple SIM cards in the name of genuine customers. While one card was handed over to the customer, the remaining cards were diverted to Dubai through Wadhwa and Chautharamani.

Rohidas Pawar, DCP (crime), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said the accused’s passports revealed that Wadhwa and Chautharamani had travelled to Dubai around 25 to 30 times, possibly to deliver SIM cards to their handlers.

Police sources said the accused allegedly wrapped the SIM cards in carbon paper to avoid detection during customs checks.

Pimpri-Chinchwad cyber police has filed a case under Sections 318(4), 317(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.