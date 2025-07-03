Chandigarh: 4 held from Gujarat for cyber fraud cases worth 1.38cr

The cyber crime cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested four individuals from Gujarat in connection with three separate cases of financial fraud reported by Chandigarh residents earlier this year. Police said a probe is on. (HT File)

The arrests were made from different parts of Gujarat, said police.

The first case was registered on March 28 following a complaint by Kanav Khanna, a resident of Sector 21A. Khanna alleged he was cheated of ₹1.08 crore after being lured into investing through a fraudulent demat trading app.

He was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘FF BlackRock Investment Institute’, where he initially received small returns to build trust. Later, when he tried to withdraw his investment, the fraudsters demanded more payments under the guise of taxes and threatened him.

During investigation, CAF, CDR records, and KYCs of the alleged bank accounts were obtained. Police tracked ₹49 lakh to a Bank of Baroda account in the name of Madhav Prajapati, a resident of Ahmedabad.

A raid was conducted in Barwala, district Botad, Gujarat, leading to Prajapati’s arrest. He confessed to opening the account on instructions from other accused and handing over his documents and ATM card in exchange for ₹20,000 commission.

In the second case, Sector 40 resident Satinderpal Singh Chahal on March 26 registered a complaint that he received a call from someone claiming to be from FedEx.

The caller alleged that a parcel in Chahal’s name contained narcotics, prompting him to download Skype under pressure.

The accused gained remote access to his ICICI Bank account, secured a ₹10 lakh personal loan and transferred ₹9.76 lakh to a Punjab National Bank account.

Police raids in Vijapur, district Mehsana, Gujarat, led to the arrest of two accused—Thakor Gautam Mavaji (24) and Patel Hirenkumar Mukeshkumar (34)—who were found to be involved in the sophisticated impersonation scam.

In the third case, Vikas Sharma of Manimajra reported to the police on April 19 that he was added to a WhatsApp group titled ‘CoinDCX-8.com Investment Institute’ and was persuaded to complete online tasks and invest in schemes promising high returns.

The accused kept demanding more money for incomplete tasks/processing fees before eventually blocking him. Sharma lost ₹20.8 lakh to the scam.

During the probe, police traced ₹32,740 was transferred to an Indian Bank account in the name of M/s Vaghela Enterprise, owned by Vaghela Praful (42), who was arrested from Bharuch, Gujarat.

Police said investigations are underway.