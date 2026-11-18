Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday clashed over bookstall in Kolkata’s College Street. Stones, firecrackers, eggs and water bottles were hurled during the standoff; however, police said no one sustained any critical injury, and no arrests were made until 7 pm. Police said no one sustained any critical injury, and no arrests were made until 7 pm

Stones, firecrackers, eggs and water bottles were hurled during the standoff; however, police said no one sustained any critical injury, and no arrests were made until 7 pm.

“The SFI was given permission to set up a temporary stall and elaborate security arrangements were made to maintain law and order. The ABVP members arrived around noon and tried to break through the steel barricades set up by the police,” a senior police officer on duty at the spot said.

“The ABVP activists refused to believe that the SFI had permission to set up the stall. We permitted the ABVP to set up a similar stall on the other side of the barricade. We were instructed to keep the situation under control without using any force,” the officer added.

Police said movement of vehicular traffic and pedestrians was suspended.

The ABVP activists shouted slogans at Left Front chairman Biman Bose when the octogenarian Marxist leader stopped by the SFI book stall while passing through College Street in the afternoon.

“I don’t know why they are shouting ‘go back’ at me. I haven’t come here to either stay or buy books. I have a meeting to attend in this area,” Bose said.

The SFI members alleged that stones, eggs and crackers were thrown at them, even though a large police contingent guarded the steel barricades set up in the middle of College Street to prevent a clash.

SFI left College Street by 7 pm; however, the ABVP members accused them of hurling similar objects.

The SFI has been selling books in Kolkata since last month to protest vandalism at book stalls set up by the CPI(M), CPI and the CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation during the Durga Puja festival by members of various Hindutva groups. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and some Bengal cabinet ministers also condemned the vandalism at that time.

On Wednesday, Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said, “There is bound to be some trouble if these two organisations face each other. ABVP is not the BJP’s students’ front. The two organisations will settle the issue among themselves.”

“However, it is a shame that a party that has lost political relevance is trying to stay afloat clutching books,” Bhattacharya said, without naming the CPI(M).