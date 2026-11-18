Amazon founder Jeff Bezos praised Jensen Huang, who stepped down as Nvidia CEO. Bezos was speaking at a Semafor event, when he called Huang a ‘remarkable guy’. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin and co-founder and co-CEO of Prometheus, praised Jensen Huang. (REUTERS) Bezos' remarks came after Huang decided to exit following allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy, Alice Huang. While Huang apologised for the affair, Beijing has denied that Alice worked as a spy for them. Even as Huang stepped down, reports emerged of two other affairs – both with people at Nvidia. Now, Huang too issued a lengthy statement after stepping down from the CEO role, even as Nvidia has opted for Colette Kress as the interim CEO. Kress indicated that it was ‘business as usual’ at the company as it looked to put the Huang affair behind it and meet fiscal targets. What Jeff Bezos said about Jensen Huang

Deep Dive What did Jeff Bezos say about Jensen Huang after his Nvidia exit? Why did Jeff Bezos advise Nvidia to choose its next CEO from within the company? Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO?

Bezos said that he could not judge whether Huang should return as CEO since he did not know enough of what happened at Nvidia. However, Bezos was quick to praise Huang and his achievements, saying, “What I can tell you for sure is that Jensen is a remarkable guy who founded and built a remarkable company with a lot of hard work and foresight, and he deserves admiration and respect no matter what. And that will never go away.”

Jeff Bezos on Nvidia's CEO options Bezos further said that Nvidia should not choose a CEO from outside the company. Notably, President Donald Trump had pitched Apple's Tim Cook as a possible replacement. Also Read | Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang can nominate two directors to company board However, the Amazon founder opined that Nvidia was a complex company and getting someone from outside to be the CEO would hamper chances of success. He also compared the situation with Amazon's own CEO transition, noting that the latter took place under very different circumstances and was a planned move over the years.