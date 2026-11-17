The scale of Kang’s data-center business was striking. From 2021 to 2024, the proposed investments tied to Kang’s network topped $9 billion, all built with government backing. Chinese government officials hailed Kang’s projects as part of China’s national push to ramp up computing power across the country.

Her job: cultivating a relationship—one that turned romantic—with Nvidia then-CEO Jensen Huang and securing a pipeline of the company’s advanced-computing chips that Washington has sought to keep from China. His job: building a sprawling network of government-backed data centers across China, a review of Chinese public records shows.

Alice Huang and her husband Kang Wei operated on two tracks pointed at the same goal of vaulting China’s artificial-intelligence capabilities ahead of the U.S.

Did records show that Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed went to Kang Wei’s data centers?

Did records show that Nvidia chips obtained by Megaspeed went to Kang Wei’s data centers?

How much investment was tied to Kang Wei’s China data-center network?

How much investment was tied to Kang Wei’s China data-center network?

At least some Nvidia chips obtained by Alice Huang’s company, Megaspeed, were shipped to China, The Wall Street Journal has reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Chinese public records, including securities filings and government announcements, don’t establish that Beijing directed Megaspeed’s procurement of Nvidia chips or that the chips ended up in data centers linked to Kang.

The couple’s work has spilled out into the open after news broke that Jensen Huang and Alice Huang were romantically involved and that the U.S. suspected that she was providing information to Chinese intelligence agencies. Jensen Huang has since resigned from Nvidia as U.S. authorities investigate whether export controls on Nvidia’s most powerful chips were violated.

Details about Kang’s work for state-backed AI efforts in China haven’t been previously published.

But the records illustrate that the couple operated on both sides of the U.S.-China technology divide: Chinese state money was invested in Kang’s domestic ventures as his wife’s overseas company gained access to the chips Washington was trying to keep out of China.

Kang connected those worlds, having known Jensen Huang from both men’s days in the videogame industry. Kang told people who know the couple that he had introduced his wife to Jensen and that he appeared to accept their romantic relationship, the Journal has reported.

Attempts to reach Kang and Alice Huang were unsuccessful. Megaspeed has stated that it operates as a “legitimate and lawful business” and that Alice Huang currently has no role with the company.

The roots of Kang’s China data-center business trace to late 2021, well before the U.S. began restricting sales of advanced AI chips to China.

At the center was Century Longteng, a company headquartered in Shanghai.

In late 2021, Century Longteng’s investors included a local Shanghai government body with a 10% stake and a 27% stake for an investment vehicle for the private-equity arm of Kang’s main business venture, Hexi Capital, according to a regulatory filing. A controlling stake of 63% was held by Century Huatong, a Shenzhen-listed conglomerate known primarily for online gaming that has also expanded into data-center infrastructure.

Kang later assumed an executive role in Century Longteng. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment.

In early 2022, Century Longteng signed a framework agreement with the Chinese telecommunications giant, Huawei Technologies, to collaborate on cloud data centers, energy infrastructure and computing, said a Huawei announcement at the time. At a signing ceremony, Kang stood alongside Huawei’s senior executives.

By then, the U.S. had already blacklisted Huawei, barring it from accessing American technologies.

The Huawei agreement was the first in a series of business deals that gave Century Longteng a sprawling portfolio of data-center investment backed by the Chinese government.

One publicly announced project in the summer of 2022 was with Wuhu, a city of nearly four million people on the banks of the Yangtze River in east-central China. Century Longteng agreed to build what government records describe as an intelligent-computing industrial park.

The $4.5 billion planned complex was enormous: eight data-center buildings spread across nearly 4.1 million square feet—larger than 70 football fields—housing some 24,000 server racks. The project received state support on electricity and infrastructure as part of Beijing’s “East Data, West Computing” strategy, a plan to spread computing capacity across the country, Wuhu government records show.

As of April this year, at least one data-center building, roughly 500,000 square feet, had been registered as completed in Wuhu.

In July 2024, Kang appeared at the groundbreaking of a second major project: a roughly $5 billion data-center development in Liangshan, a remote area of Sichuan province in China’s southwest. Local official accounts identified him as chairman of a Century Longteng-affiliated data-services unit.

Corporate filings also link Century Longteng interests to yet another data-center development in the southern tech hub of Shenzhen.

As Kang built up a data-center business, Alice Huang was trying to set up a pipeline of Nvidia chips in 2023 and pursued a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang.