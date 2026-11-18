Nvidia interim CEO insists it’s ‘business as usual’ after Jensen Huang’s departure
Nvidia raised annual growth forecast and projected another quarter of record revenue as interim CEO Colette Kress sought to reassure investors.
Nvidia sought to reassure investors that it remains on track despite last week’s abrupt leadership change. Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress said it was “business as usual” after the chipmaker reported another quarter of record-breaking revenue and profit.
The AI chip giant beat Wall Street estimates for both earnings and revenue in its fiscal third-quarter results released on Tuesday. Nvidia also issued stronger-than-expected guidance for the current quarter and raised its full-year growth forecast.
“Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week,” Kress said during the company’s earnings call. “We've got this.”
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Also read: Nvidia board has no plans to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, chairman says
Revenue more than doubles as Nvidia raises guidance
Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.68, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.48, according to LSEG. Revenue climbed to $115.84 billion, well above the expected $109.10 billion, CNBC reported.
Revenue more than doubled from $57 billion in the same quarter a year ago, reflecting sustained demand for the company’s AI processors particularly in its data centre business.
The company forecast revenue of approximately $130 billion for the current quarter. That exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $125.1 billion, according to LSEG.
Before the call, one of the main queries from investors was whether Nvidia will abandon its earlier prediction of 70% growth in the fiscal year ending in January 2028. Kress, however, increased the forecast, stating that Nvidia now anticipates growth of 75%.
She said, “We felt very confident, therefore, that we could establish that we will grow 75% over year over year in terms of fiscal year 28.”
“Remember, we have the best technologists on the planet with a world-class multi-year roadmap. And I think that's important from a business perspective,” Kress added.
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China restrictions: A key challenge
Despite the upbeat financial performance, Nvidia acknowledged continued uncertainty surrounding its China business.
The cautious stance follows fresh US export restrictions announced by the Commerce Department on Monday that would prevent Nvidia’s advanced AI chips from being rented to Chinese companies.
Moreover, Huang's reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy have also raised questions over the company’s China exposure. Post Huang's acceptance and ousted, Nvidia has continued to stress that its business operations and long-term product roadmap remain unchanged.
The company reiterated that its financial outlook does not assume any data centre compute revenue from China. “We are not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in our outlook,” Nvidia said in its earnings commentary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More