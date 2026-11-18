“Our leadership has stood up so strongly over the last week,” Kress said during the company’s earnings call. “We've got this.”

The AI chip giant beat Wall Street estimates for both earnings and revenue in its fiscal third-quarter results released on Tuesday. Nvidia also issued stronger-than-expected guidance for the current quarter and raised its full-year growth forecast.

Nvidia sought to reassure investors that it remains on track despite last week’s abrupt leadership change. Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress said it was “business as usual” after the chipmaker reported another quarter of record-breaking revenue and profit.

How did Nvidia’s latest results and revenue outlook compare with expectations?

How did Nvidia’s latest results and revenue outlook compare with expectations?

What did Nvidia say about its business after Jensen Huang’s departure?

What did Nvidia say about its business after Jensen Huang’s departure?

Also read: Nvidia board has no plans to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, chairman says

Revenue more than doubles as Nvidia raises guidance Nvidia reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.68, beating analysts’ expectations of $2.48, according to LSEG. Revenue climbed to $115.84 billion, well above the expected $109.10 billion, CNBC reported.

Revenue more than doubled from $57 billion in the same quarter a year ago, reflecting sustained demand for the company’s AI processors particularly in its data centre business.

The company forecast revenue of approximately $130 billion for the current quarter. That exceeded analysts’ consensus estimate of $125.1 billion, according to LSEG.

Before the call, one of the main queries from investors was whether Nvidia will abandon its earlier prediction of 70% growth in the fiscal year ending in January 2028. Kress, however, increased the forecast, stating that Nvidia now anticipates growth of 75%.

She said, “We felt very confident, therefore, that we could establish that we will grow 75% over year over year in terms of fiscal year 28.”

“Remember, we have the best technologists on the planet with a world-class multi-year roadmap. And I think that's important from a business perspective,” Kress added.

Also read: Apple dismisses cyberattack fears after widespread outages, confirms most systems are back online

China restrictions: A key challenge Despite the upbeat financial performance, Nvidia acknowledged continued uncertainty surrounding its China business.

The cautious stance follows fresh US export restrictions announced by the Commerce Department on Monday that would prevent Nvidia’s advanced AI chips from being rented to Chinese companies.

Moreover, Huang's reported affair with an alleged Chinese spy have also raised questions over the company’s China exposure. Post Huang's acceptance and ousted, Nvidia has continued to stress that its business operations and long-term product roadmap remain unchanged.

The company reiterated that its financial outlook does not assume any data centre compute revenue from China. “We are not assuming any Data Center compute revenue from China in our outlook,” Nvidia said in its earnings commentary.