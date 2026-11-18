Apple service outages linked to internal update, cyberattack ruled out
Apple users faced problems signing in to their iCloud accounts, which are used to store photos, documents and other personal information.
After widespread disruptions affected Apple services on Tuesday, the company attributed the outage to an internal software update and ruled out a possible cyberattack.
Several users were unable to access services such as iCloud, the App Store and Wallet. The outage continued into the afternoon, with some services still experiencing problems.
Internal update triggered outage
The company said most systems were back online and dismissed the possibility of a cyberattack, Fox News reported. The company added that efforts were underway to bring the remaining affected services back online as soon as possible.
Deep Dive
“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” Fox Business quoted the company’s statement as saying.
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Apple users report problems across multiple services
Downdetector saw a sharp increase in complaints about disruptions across several Apple services on Tuesday morning, even as the company’s System Status page continued to list them as functioning normally.
The outage reports first emerged at around 11:30 am ET and rose to almost 2,000 within the following hour, according to the tracking website.
Apple users also faced problems signing in to their iCloud accounts, which are used to store photos, documents and other personal information.
Several users further reported being unable to access Apple Pay, Apple Music, Apple Card and the App Store, Fox Business reported.
Apple users took outage complaints to X
Several Apple customers also turned to X to flag the disruptions and describe the difficulties they were facing while using the company’s services.
One user reported issues with the payment service, posting, "Apple pay not working."
Another user highlighted trouble accessing their Apple account, saying repeated verification attempts were unsuccessful when trying to sign in to iCloud.
“Anyone else having an issue with Apple iCloud / Apple Account Verification sign in? My iPhone keeps on telling me to re-enter my Apple account password, it just keep failing…. It says “Verification Failed - An unknown error occurred,”” the user posted.
One user voiced frustration with the ongoing problems, writing, “How to solve this... is a huge hassle for me.”
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Other technical disruptions have also affected US government agencies in recent days.
Federal officials said a temporary slowdown in systems at the National Security Agency on Tuesday and a network outage at the Federal Aviation Administration last week were caused by technical problems, not cyber threats, according to Fox News.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More