Zohran Mamdani, the mayor of New York City in the United States, on Tuesday (local time) condemned rising racism directed at the Indian-American community at a Diwali event hosted by his office, saying “we have the responsibility to banish that hatred”. Speaking at the event, Zohran Mamdani pointed to various hate crimes targeting Hindus and Sikhs in the past year. (Getty Images via AFP File)

This comes the same day as 13 US lawmakers signed a letter urging law enforcement authorities to investigate the disruption of a Diwali event in Seattle by two far-right influencers as a potential federal hate crime.

Speaking at the event, Mamdani pointed to various hate crimes targeting Hindus and Sikhs in the past year.

"This past year alone, we have seen our Hindu temple targeted. We have seen leaders at the highest levels of our federal government target Sikhs. And we have watched as hate that was once relegated to the margins of society has come to sit at the heart of campaigns for statewide office," Mamdani said, calling for a rejection of a "politics of darkness".

Mamdani has also previously highlighted the danger posed by rising hatred towards South Asian communities in the United States.

"I know I am here standing alongside all of you not that long since an attempted mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois. And we know that we have the responsibility to banish that hatred. We all have the responsibility to ensure that Hindu-Americans can live here in safety and in peace and can worship their religion as is their right," he said at a recent celebration on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Mamdani on celebrating Diwali Mamdani - who is the first Indian-American mayor of the largest city in the US - spoke at length about his experience of Diwali and Hinduism.

"It is truly the honour and privilege of a lifetime to host all of you here and to be here as the first Indian American Mayor in the history of our city. As someone who grew up celebrating Diwali with my family - to now be able to celebrate it with our city as mayor - is a gift I will never grow tired of saying thank you for," said Mamdani, whose mother, Mira Nair, comes from a Punjabi Hindu family.

The 35-year-old politician also spoke of his admiration for the classic Hindu epics of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

"The Ramayana shows us the brother, wife, husband and the friend we desire to be. The Mahabharata shows us what families are really like, where even the bravest heroes and wisest gods stumble and where one's dharma must come before one's loyalty," he said.

US lawmakers urge Trump administration for a plan to combat hatred towards South Asian communities 13 members of the US House of Representatives signed a letter released on Tuesday, urging law enforcement authorities to investigate the disruption of a Diwali event in Seattle by two far-right influencers as a potential federal hate crime.

All six Indian-American lawmakers serving in the House of Representatives signed the letter, which also urged top Trump administration officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel, to brief them on a plan to combat hatred towards South Asian communities.

"A September 2026 study by the Centre for the Study of Organised Hate identified more than 542,000 anti-South Asian hateful posts on X between January 2025 and June 2026. One in four Indian Americans report being called a slur since 2025, and nearly one in five have avoided wearing Indian dress in public," the lawmakers said in their letter.