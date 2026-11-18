Jeff Bezos says James Bond makers were initially ‘biased’ against Robert Pattinson due to his fame, claims he helped pick actor
The new James Bond film is being produced by Amazon MGM Studios, part of the Amazon group headed by Jeff Bezos.
The announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond on Monday sparked a frenzy in Hollywood circles and among fans. The 40-year-old actor is the most high-profile name to play Bond, a role that has traditionally gone to less famous actors. Now, Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos has revealed that even the makers were unsure about the English actor because of his pre-existing fame.
Jeff Bezos reveals the process of choosing Robert as Bond
On Tuesday, a day after Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the next 007, Amazon founder Bezos spoke at Semafor's Silicon Valley & The World conference, where he revealed how the company narrowed down a larger group and screen-tested five actors by having them perform three scenes in full costume on sets. “I was heavily involved,” Bezos said. “We got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the screening tests and reviewing all of that.”
The billionaire said that the makers were initially biased against Robert as he was already famous, something that has gone against previous Bond contenders.
Deep Dive
“Initially, I would say we were slightly biased a little against him just because he's already so famous. We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond,” Bezos added.
Robert Pattinson's unusual road to James Bond
Pattinson, 40, made his big-screen debut in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, which turned him into an overnight sensation before he turned 20. The actor was called the next big thing by the British press. He became a household name with his lead role in the Twilight films before moving into independent films in the 2010s.
Robert returned to big-budget spectacles in 2022 with Matt Reeves' The Batman, taking over the cape and cowl from Ben Affleck. He is also set to appear as an antagonist in Denis Villeneuve's Dune Part III, out next month.
His presence in big franchises like Twilight, Harry Potter, Dune, and Batman made the actor an unlikely choice for James Bond. But eventually, he beat out other favoured contenders like Josh O'Connor, Nicholas Hoult, and Jack Lowden.
About the next Bond film
More than two dozen Bond films have been released. The upcoming movie will be the first Bond adventure under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli in 2025. The last film produced by the Broccolis was 2021's No Time To Die, which marked Daniel Craig's last appearance as the superspy.
Denis Villeneuve will direct the next film, which will begin Robert's journey as Bond.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More