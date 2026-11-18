It is then expected to move northwestwards and intensify further into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm by the evening of November 19.

The storm is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Nellore and Visakhapatnam on November 20 as a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kmph and gusts reaching 145 kmph

Odisha identifies landslide-prone areas

The Rayagada district administration in Odisha has identified around 55 landslide-prone villages for possible pre-emptive evacuation and intensified preparedness measures ahead of Cyclone Akvan, which is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 19 or 20, District Magistrate Ashutosh Kulkarni said on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

Director of India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s regional centre, K Nagarathna said that the cyclonic storm is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh.

"The impacts are very likely to be in the form of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, light to moderate rains over many places, and extremely heavy rains at one or two places... Offshore and onshore activities have to be reviewed based on the advisories issued by the IMD..." she said.