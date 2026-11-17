A hotel register containing the suspects’ real identities, their mobile phone locations and a video allegedly showing an explosive device being planted on a railway track provided crucial leads to Rajasthan Police in its investigation into the November 3 blast in Sri Ganganagar district, an official familiar with the probe said. HT has exclusively obtained photographs of all three suspects. Investigators believe Shah and his uncle instructed the accused on how to carry out the blast through video calls. (HT Sourced Photo)

Fourteen days after the explosion, footage emerged showing accused Mehakdeep Kaur and Devendra Singh smoking cigarettes outside a dairy booth near the hotel where they stayed a day before the incident, in Vijay Nagar.

The footage, reportedly recorded by a customer on November 2, shows the two blowing cigarette smoke towards each other. Another video shows Devendra combing his hair in front of a mirror inside their hotel room.

According to investigators, the two accused travelled by train from Gurdaspur in Punjab to Bathinda before hiring a taxi to reach Sri Ganganagar. They checked into MR Hotel on Suratgarh-Vijaynagar Road, around 25 kilometres from the blast site, on November 2.

The following morning, they allegedly planted an improvised explosive device (IED) on the railway track before fleeing the area.

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Investigators said the first significant breakthrough came when police examined hotels and dharamshalas in the region. A constable noticed entries in a hotel register that eventually helped establish the suspects’ identities.

“Despite allegedly attempting to conceal their movements, both had submitted their genuine identity documents while checking into the hotel,” a senior officer said.

Further it was revealed that the suspects visited the same hotel on three occasions, prompting police to reconstruct their movements and travel history.

Investigators subsequently analysed mobile phone records and cell tower locations, which helped trace Mehakdeep’s movements. Her phone was allegedly found to have been active near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, which led to suspicions of possible cross-border involvement.

Acting on these leads, Rajasthan Police, in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and other security agencies, travelled to Gurdaspur and detained Mehakdeep, a resident of Dostpur village.

During the investigation, police allegedly recovered a video from her mobile phone showing an explosive device being planted on the railway track. Investigators suspect the footage was recorded to provide proof of the operation to Pakistan-based handlers, who had allegedly promised the accused money in exchange for carrying out the attack.

“The evidence also helped investigators trace Devendra Singh, a resident of Chaudekalan village in Gurdaspur district. Both were arrested on Sunday,” an officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

According to ATS officials, the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based handlers who guided them through video calls on how to carry out the explosion.

Police have identified three suspected Pakistan-based handlers as Lovely, Shah and Bittu Chacha, whom Rajasthan Police suspect to be operatives of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). HT has exclusively obtained photographs of all three suspects. Investigators believe Shah and his uncle instructed the accused on how to carry out the blast through video calls.

Rajasthan Police will name the three suspected handlers in the chargesheet. Investigators are also examining the alleged financial arrangements, the explosives supply network and the possible involvement of others who facilitated the operation.

Bikaner Range inspector general Om Prakash said, “We have identified all Pakistani handlers, and the Rajasthan DGP will take further steps against the accused with the help of central agencies.”

Investigating agencies are also examining the suspects’ earlier visits to the region, their contacts and the source of the explosives. Both accused remain in police custody for further interrogation.