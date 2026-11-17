An Italian tourist was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his hotel room at Chanala-Jagatsukh near Manali in Himachal Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. An Italian tourist was found dead in a hotel room at Chanala-Jagatsukh near the town, and the police have informed the Italian Embassy in Delhi. (Representational image)

According to the police, Faraday Michael did not step out of his room for about a day. Suspecting something had gone wrong, the hotel management informed the Manali police station on Tuesday.

When police opened the room, they found Michael lying dead on the bed with no injury marks on his body, officials said.

His passport, cash, a mobile phone and some medicines were found in the room.

Michael was a heavy smoker, and it is believed that he was suffering from asthma, police said.

Police have informed the Italian Embassy in Delhi about the incident after sending the body to a mortuary in Manali. Further action will be taken as per rules, they said.