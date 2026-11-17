Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Suresh Gopi on Tuesday called those criticising ethanol blending in petrol as “idiots who do not know the science behind it”. The Union MoS' remarks came while addressing a youth dialogue in his parliamentary constituency of Thrissur. BJP minister Suresh Gopi. (X/@TheSureshGopi)

"Those spreading allegations (about E20 petrol) have twisted political thinking. They are idiots who do not know the science behind it. From first to last, they are idiots," the minister said.

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He also alleged that those making such claims and testing ethanol content in fuel may be buying petrol in canisters and mixing something in it before taking samples. "And then, we may have to call in the CBI to probe such claims. These people will then turn against the CBI also," he further remarked.

Gopi argued that ethanol blending from E10 to E20 in petrol was introduced after “scientific research and re-research” by the Automobile Research Association of India. He claimed that ethanol blending "is the only correctional method to limit the smoke emitted by engines that are not in tune with the times".

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"We must understand that stringent guidelines are being issued through the Geneva Conventions. We have to be careful what we emit into the atmosphere. If it is smoke from vehicles, what's the chemical composition of it? If countries do not stick to these rules, the health of our planet is at stake. The world is hunting for newer and greener fuels," he said.

Gopi's remarks come as Keralam conducts tests to examine whether the ethanol content in petrol was exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit.

Last week, Karnataka, after conducting detailed tests, claimed that petrol sold by oil marketing companies contained more than the mandated 20 per cent ethanol limit. Some samples even contained up to 31.2 per cent ethanol. IOCL, BPCL and HPCL, the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), disputed the findings in a joint statement.