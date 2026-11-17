The Karnataka government is exploring its legal options if the Centre does not act on the state’s report of alleged excess ethanol blending in petrol, state food and civil supplies minister Rizwan Arshad said on Tuesday. Bengaluru: Congress workers hold placards during a protest against the central government over allegations that E20 petrol contains ethanol levels exceeding the authorised limit in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Arshad said the state government will soon send its report on the entire episode to the Union government. The state’s report, which will include technical details and laboratory test results on samples lifted from six petroleum terminals in Karnataka, would be made public after submitting them to the Centre, he told reporters in Mysuru.

“We will wait for some time. If they say they will take action, it is fine. Otherwise, we have also sought legal opinion on initiating legal action. We have obtained the opinions of experts and officials and will proceed accordingly,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from the central government on the statement.

A controversy erupted after the state government on November 6 declared that petrol sold in seven Karnataka districts contained ethanol concentrations as high as 31.2%, with eleven of 14 samples exceeding the 20% blend specified under the Union government’s E20 standard. These findings recorded an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) sample with 31.2% ethanol, while samples from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) recorded 30.5% and 26.5%, respectively.

The three OMCs disputed the findings the same day, questioning the government’s sampling procedure, testing methodology and choice of laboratories. They cited a separate exercise in which 893 samples from 27 states and Union territories, including 56 from Karnataka, were found to contain between 19% and 21% ethanol.

The Karnataka government, however, stood by its report, saying it had initially sent samples to the OMCs, but they failed to provide specific ethanol-blending percentages. The government then sent the samples to laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and certified under ISO standards.

On November 9, Arshad said the collection process was documented in the presence of the representatives concerned as per the prescribed procedure under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005.

He also rejected the OMCs’ contention that irregularities could have occurred at individual petrol outlets. “This is not an ordinary adulteration issue involving a few outlets. Ethanol has to be blended at the terminals. As far as my knowledge goes, Karnataka has six such terminals where oil marketing companies blend ethanol.”