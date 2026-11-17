Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das on Tuesday said that he submitted documents for the verification of his Delhi residence before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) in Delhi. Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the magistrate today, weeks after the two were released from judicial custody. New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das (PTI)

Das also said that the submitted the documents “on the express condition that they would not be leaked by the Delhi Police”. He also alleged that cops had already been aware of his home address in the city.

“It is a well-known fact that the police are already aware of where I live; yet, for the past month, they have claimed they were unable to verify it... We appeared today to facilitate this verification,” Das said, with CJP's Ranka and Ratna Singh standing next to him.

Das said that he furnished some documents before the SEM court.

“The SEM accepted our strict condition and directed that the documents be used strictly for the purpose of residence verification, and nothing else,” a part of his tweet read.