SEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das to submit proof of Delhi address in peace bond violation case

Das’s legal team sought time to gather the required documents. The magistrate accepted the request and listed the matter for November 17, when the documents are to be reviewed.

SEM (New Delhi) Ritu Raj issued the direction after Das and fellow CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the court with their sureties. The magistrate noted that the documents submitted did not include a rent agreement or lease document to establish Das’s Delhi address.

A special executive magistrate (SEM) on Friday directed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das to submit documents proving his current residential address in Delhi , as proceedings related to an alleged peace bond violation continued.

Why is Saurav Das appearing before the SEM court in a peace bond case?

Why is Saurav Das appearing before the SEM court in a peace bond case?

What proof of address did the SEM court ask Saurav Das to submit?

What proof of address did the SEM court ask Saurav Das to submit?

Delhi Police counsel Prashant Prakash and Bhairav Dass argued that Das had not provided any proof to show that he was residing in Delhi.

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The proceedings stem from preventive action by Parliament Street police under BNSS sections 126 and 170, citing apprehensions of a breach of peace.

Das and Ranka were detained following an incident on October 12, when they scaled a gate and entered the restricted Jantar Mantar protest site. The action came amid demonstrations and calls for protests against Chief Election Commissioner over alleged irregularities in the SIR.

After spending a week in judicial custody, the two leaders were granted relief on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each. The prosecution had opposed their release, arguing that they posed a continuing threat to public safety and law and order.

As a condition of their release, the leaders submitted written undertakings committing to maintain peace and public tranquillity and not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is officially re-notified as a designated demonstration area.

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They also pledged not to breach the peace, expressed faith in the judiciary and the SEM court, and said any protests they undertook would remain within the Constitution.