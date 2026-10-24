SEM court orders CJP's Saurav Das to submit proof of Delhi address in peace bond violation case
The proceedings stem from an alleged peace-bond violation following his and Ashutosh Ranka’s entry into the restricted Jantar Mantar protest site.
A special executive magistrate (SEM) on Friday directed Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Saurav Das to submit documents proving his current residential address in Delhi, as proceedings related to an alleged peace bond violation continued.
SEM (New Delhi) Ritu Raj issued the direction after Das and fellow CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the court with their sureties. The magistrate noted that the documents submitted did not include a rent agreement or lease document to establish Das’s Delhi address.
Das’s legal team sought time to gather the required documents. The magistrate accepted the request and listed the matter for November 17, when the documents are to be reviewed.
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Delhi Police counsel Prashant Prakash and Bhairav Dass argued that Das had not provided any proof to show that he was residing in Delhi.
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The proceedings stem from preventive action by Parliament Street police under BNSS sections 126 and 170, citing apprehensions of a breach of peace.
Das and Ranka were detained following an incident on October 12, when they scaled a gate and entered the restricted Jantar Mantar protest site. The action came amid demonstrations and calls for protests against Chief Election Commissioner over alleged irregularities in the SIR.
After spending a week in judicial custody, the two leaders were granted relief on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each. The prosecution had opposed their release, arguing that they posed a continuing threat to public safety and law and order.
As a condition of their release, the leaders submitted written undertakings committing to maintain peace and public tranquillity and not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is officially re-notified as a designated demonstration area.
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They also pledged not to breach the peace, expressed faith in the judiciary and the SEM court, and said any protests they undertook would remain within the Constitution.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArnabjit Sur
Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times who primarily covers stories from the capital's trial courts. Previously, he has worked for English dailies such as The Hindu, Indian Express and Millennium Post, where he has focused on crime and legal stories, especially incorporating both the subjects into producing long-form investigative work. Known for his penchant for minutely tracking high-profile cases with both city and national relevance, he has broken several chargesheets and police remand papers in his six-year-long career. In this present role, he uses his expertise in skimming through lengthy judgements, attending and analysing court hearings and converting them into a lucid, readable format for seamless news consumption. He has a preference for looking beyond the courtroom to highlight their human impact.Read More