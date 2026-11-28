Signed by party parliamentary leader Abhishek Banerjee, the directive asks all MPs to attend every sitting and support the party’s position on what it described as “very important business”.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House throughout the special sitting from November 30 to December 4, when the Centre is set to push legislation linking delimitation of constituencies with the implementation of women’s reservation.

What do the delimitation-related bills propose, and what majority do they need?

What do the delimitation-related bills propose, and what majority do they need?

It was issued in the absence of party chief whip Kalyan Banerjee, whose suspension from the House remains in force. Kalyan was suspended on July 22 for the remainder of the Monsoon session over alleged unparliamentary remarks against women MPs.

With the session adjourned sine die on August 13 but not prorogued, the suspension remains in force. Abhishek wrote to speaker Om Birla on November 27 seeking its termination under Rule 374(2); the speaker’s office had not publicly responded by Saturday.

The special sitting, beginning November 30, will take up the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, along with amendments to laws governing Union territories.

The proposed legislation seeks to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by 50%, retain the existing inter-state distribution of seats until 2051 and advance 33% women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections. A constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in each House. The government’s earlier attempt to pass the legislation failed on April 17, with 298 members voting in favour and 230 against, falling short of the required special majority.

Also Read:Rahul Gandhi warns against delimitation, says Modi wants ‘blank cheque’ to redraw constituencies

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Abhishek questioned the Centre’s decision to reintroduce the Bill. “You want to pass the delimitation bill...The very same bill that lapsed on the floor of the House back in April? What has transpired over the last three or four months that has prompted you to reintroduce this bill now?” he said.

He also said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to engineer a split in the TMC. “You broke 20 MPs of TMC but as per the parliamentary bulletin they continue to be MPs of TMC,” he said.

The whip assumes significance amid the split in the party’s parliamentary wing. It covers all 28 MPs elected on the TMC ticket, including 20 who broke away in June and announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a little-known Tripura-based outfit.

The breakaway group, led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, has sought recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc. The TMC has challenged the merger and sought the disqualification of the MPs under the anti-defection law. Their status remains unresolved.

The party’s internal dispute also figured in Abhishek’s remarks on the Calcutta high court’s Friday order setting aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly.

The court quashed the speaker’s June 3 order recognising Ritabrata, who leads the breakaway faction, as Leader of the Opposition. It also set aside the appointment of Akhruzzaman as chief whip and directed the Speaker to reconsider both appointments within 10 days.

Abhishek said the order had vindicated the TMC’s position, alleging that the breakaway faction had submitted manipulated affidavits to the Election Commission to establish its claim over the party organisation. He further alleged that 40-50 MLAs had been coerced into supporting Ritabrata’s appointment, including through intimidation at gunpoint.

“The strong observations made by the High Court clearly indicate that the Speaker acted in a partisan and biased manner,” he said, adding that the TMC had still not received copies of the affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

During the press conference, he also released videos claiming they are from inside a police station in West Bengal where affidavits were “illegally prepared” at the “behest of police officers to establish support for rebel Ritabrata Banerjee so that he garners proof to establish he is the real TMC before ECI.”