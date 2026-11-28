For the Constitution amendment bill linked to the government’s delimitation plan to pass with a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, one party is particularly consequential: the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). With 22 MPs, it is the fifth-largest party in the House. Whether the DMK will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is an even bigger question (PTI) more

A fresh legislation, set to be introduced in a special sitting of Parliament beginning November 30, marks a departure from the Constitution amendment bill introduced in April, which had sought to facilitate the implementation of women’s reservation but did not mention in writing a uniform 50% rise in seats across states or an extension of the delimitation freeze.

Catch LIVE updates on Delimitation Bill here

That bill failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17, and the DMK had voted against it.

Reiterating that it would not compromise on the state’s share of parliamentary representation, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said that the party stood firm on two demands: that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats remain at 7.18%, even if the total number of constituencies is increased, and that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states be frozen for another 25 years.

The new bill retains the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states, while providing for the redrawing of constituencies within states based on the latest published census figures, prompting the DMK to extend its support to the bill on Friday.

Whether the DMK will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is an even bigger question. Given the DMK’s recent political positioning, the idea may seem improbable. DMK and BJP leaders have had public spats on issues such as Hinduism. A closer look at history, however, suggests that there will be nothing unprecedented about the DMK joining hands with the BJP. It was the fourth-largest ally of the BJP-led NDA in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, which took office in 1999 with 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Also Read:543 to 816: Govt reveals what India’s redrawn electoral map could look like after delimitation

How did the 1999 alliance with the BJP happen?

Regional dynamics, more than ideology, played a role. The BJP contested the 1998 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu in an alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The AIADMK-led alliance won 29 out of the 39 PCs in the state, and the AIADMK was the second-largest alliance partner in the NDA, with 18 MPs of its own in the Lok Sabha. In April 1999, the AIADMK withdrew its support from the NDA, and the Vajpayee government lost the confidence vote in the Lok Sabha by just one vote.

The 1999 Lok Sabha elections saw a political realignment in Tamil Nadu, with the BJP and DMK joining hands while the AIADMK allied with the Congress and the Left parties. The DMK-BJP alliance, however, ran into rough weather by the 2001 assembly elections, which the AIADMK swept while contesting in an alliance with the Congress, Left parties and regional parties.

The DMK went back to the Congress in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections and has fought every Lok Sabha election since then, except in 2014, in an alliance with the Congress. The DMK-Congress alliance had a comfortable run in the 2019 Lok Sabha, 2021 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But that partnership ended in 2026 when the DMK-led alliance lost the elections and TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the assembly, falling just 10 short of the majority mark. The Congress, which had five MLAs in the assembly, ditched the DMK to join the TVK government. This was the moment that led to the DMK distancing itself from the INDIA bloc and opening the possibility of it supporting the bill.

Also Read:Shinde led Shiv Sena passes resolution supporting Delimitation Bill; asks MPs to reach Delhi

If the DMK does switch camps outright, it should not surprise anyone familiar with the history of regional parties in India. Realpolitik often appears to prevail over larger principles such as safeguarding democracy and secularism in determining parties’ political choices.

For what it is worth, it was the Congress that brought down a non-BJP United Front government in 1997 when it withdrew support, citing the interim report of the MC Jain Commission, which investigated the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The report was leaked to the media and subsequently tabled in Parliament. It made serious observations about the DMK leadership’s alleged tacit support for the LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam), the militant organisation responsible for Gandhi’s assassination.

The DMK, in its 70-year-long political history, has entered into various alliances, even before the 1990s. It first contested the Lok Sabha elections in 1962 (it also fielded candidates in 1957, but they contested as Independents), when it joined hands with the Swatantra Party, led by C Rajagopalachari, and the Muslim League in several constituencies. The Congress subsequently witnessed a major split in 1969, with the party divided into Congress (Organisation), led by K Kamaraj and other senior leaders, and Congress (Requisitionists), led by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi needed the support of the DMK’s 25 MPs to sustain her government amid the political uncertainty following the split. These circumstances paved the way for an electoral alliance between the DMK and Congress (R) in 1971. Indira Gandhi backed the DMK in the assembly elections, with her faction not contesting any seats. In return, the DMK allotted nine Lok Sabha seats to Congress (R).

DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, however, strongly opposed Indira Gandhi’s imposition of the Emergency in 1975. The party contested the 1977 assembly elections without an alliance with the Congress. In 1980, the DMK once again joined hands with Congress (I), contesting both the state and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Indira Gandhi’s party.

The DMK subsequently moved towards an anti-Congress alliance. In the 1984 elections, it joined hands with the Communist parties, the Janata Party and other regional players, while the Congress allied with the AIADMK. The DMK continued to share electoral platforms with Left parties and Janata Dal constituents in the 1989 and 1991 elections.