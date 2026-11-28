As reported on Friday, the bills propose a 50% seat hike to every state’s and Union territory’s Lok Sabha seats. The seats would see a uniform increase across states and will remain frozen until 2051.

Union minister of state (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, shared a map of the redrawn Lok Sabha on Saturday. It showed how many more seats each of the states and union territories would be allotted post-delimitation.

The government has asked for the Lok Sabha to reconvene on Monday and the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

A day after the union cabinet approved two delimitation bills ahead of the special Parliament sitting starting Monday, the government shared how the Lok Sabha arrangement for different states would be redrawn under the exercise.

Why would the proposed delimitation freeze seat allocation between states until 2051?

Why would the proposed delimitation freeze seat allocation between states until 2051?

How would the proposed delimitation round off states with an odd number of Lok Sabha seats?

How would the proposed delimitation round off states with an odd number of Lok Sabha seats?

How many Lok Sabha seats would India have under the proposed redrawn electoral map?

How many Lok Sabha seats would India have under the proposed redrawn electoral map?

Take a look at the redrawn Lok Sabha map shared by Meghwal.

“The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape,” Meghwal said on X.

The two new bills, the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, are due to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the four-day special sitting that will end on December 3.

The rounding off math The bills indicate that the following delimitation, the Lok Sabha seats strength would rise to 816 from the current 543. HT accessed the bills hours after the Union Cabinet approved them on Friday.

The bills don't mention how the half seats will be rounded off in cases of states like Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, among others, which currently have an odd number of seats in Lok Sabha.

However, the map shared by Meghwal provides some insight, rounding off Tamil Nadu's 58.5 seats (if delimitation is implemented) to 59, Andhra's 37.5 to 38, Punjab's 19.5% to 20 and Telangana's 25.5 to 26, to name a few examples.

Also Read: Unchanged Lok Sabha strength, women’s quota within existing seats among INDIA bloc demands on delimitation

The rounding off math for states with odd number of seats means the hike will be almost uniform.

What happens to UTs with one seat? The round off would change it to two, a 100% increase. As reported earlier, HT's projections keep the seats at one, though the bill's text provides a 50% increase for every state and UT. On that basis, the new Lok Sabha will have 816 members, the figure the government has also cited.

A look at HT's projections: