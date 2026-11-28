Poorva Joshi is a Senior Content Producer with nearly five years of experience in journalism. She covers Indian politics and geopolitics, with a focus on diplomatic relations, trade negotiations, and economic policy between countries. She has previously worked at India Today, CNN-News18 and India TV. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major national and international developments, including the Air India plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack, India–US trade tensions, tensions in the Middle East, high-profile crime stories in India, multiple state Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She spearheaded the Bihar Assembly elections live blog, which drew over one million users to the Hindustan Times website. Her reporting on India–US tariff and trade tensions has consistently driven strong readership and engagement for the platform. In addition to reporting, she has spent a significant part of her career leading newsroom shifts, ideating stories, editing and fine-tuning copies, and seeing coverage through from planning to publication, alongside writing original articles. At HT, she received the Insta Award for being the top contributor to the HT News Team in November.
543 to 816: Govt reveals what India’s redrawn electoral map could look like post-delimitation
Union minister of state (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, shared a map of the redrawn Lok Sabha on Saturday.
A day after the union cabinet approved two delimitation bills ahead of the special Parliament sitting starting Monday, the government shared how the Lok Sabha arrangement for different states would be redrawn under the exercise.
Union minister of state (MoS) for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, shared a map of the redrawn Lok Sabha on Saturday. It showed how many more seats each of the states and union territories would be allotted post-delimitation.
As reported on Friday, the bills propose a 50% seat hike to every state’s and Union territory’s Lok Sabha seats. The seats would see a uniform increase across states and will remain frozen until 2051.
Deep Dive
Take a look at the redrawn Lok Sabha map shared by Meghwal.
“The proposed delimitation framework marks a significant step towards reshaping India’s parliamentary landscape,” Meghwal said on X.
The two new bills, the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, are due to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the four-day special sitting that will end on December 3.
The rounding off math
The bills indicate that the following delimitation, the Lok Sabha seats strength would rise to 816 from the current 543. HT accessed the bills hours after the Union Cabinet approved them on Friday.
The bills don't mention how the half seats will be rounded off in cases of states like Punjab, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, among others, which currently have an odd number of seats in Lok Sabha.
However, the map shared by Meghwal provides some insight, rounding off Tamil Nadu's 58.5 seats (if delimitation is implemented) to 59, Andhra's 37.5 to 38, Punjab's 19.5% to 20 and Telangana's 25.5 to 26, to name a few examples.
Also Read: Unchanged Lok Sabha strength, women’s quota within existing seats among INDIA bloc demands on delimitation
The rounding off math for states with odd number of seats means the hike will be almost uniform.
What happens to UTs with one seat? The round off would change it to two, a 100% increase. As reported earlier, HT's projections keep the seats at one, though the bill's text provides a 50% increase for every state and UT. On that basis, the new Lok Sabha will have 816 members, the figure the government has also cited.
A look at HT's projections:
The fate of delimitation bills remains to be decided. They will be tabled in Parliament during the special sitting starting November 29. If passed, the bill stands to significantly redraw the country's political map.
Also Read: ‘No injustice to Telangana, no reduction in South’s representation’: BRS backs delimitation with conditions
Ahead of its tabling in Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu also suggested the Lok Sabha to take the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, into consideration under Article 117 (3) of the Constitution. Article 117 of the Constitution deals with the special provisions relating to Financial Bills.