Seven people, including six women, lost their lives after a vehicle fell into a gorge in the Lansdowne area of Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Saturday, news agency PTI reported, citing an official. The accident in the Lansdowne area of Pauri district reportedly claimed several lives after a vehicle fell into a gorge. (Screenshots from video (@ANI/X)) more

Five others also sustained injuries in the accident. Lansdowne BJP MLA Dilip Rawat said the women were returning to their village from Rikhanikhal. He also stated that the driver was among those who died, the report added.

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CM Dhami expresses condolences Following the tragic accident, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences.

In a post on X, he said, "I have received the deeply distressing news of a horrific road accident in Rikhnikhal, Kalwadi, Pauri Garhwal."

"I express my deepest condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in this heart-wrenching accident," the CM stated.

Dhami also noted that he had directed the district administration to reach the accident site immediately, expedite rescue and relief operations, and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

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He added, "I have also directed that seriously injured individuals be airlifted to advanced medical centres. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all those injured."