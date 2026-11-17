Six people were killed and others injured after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge on the Banswada-Mohankhal motor road in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district late Monday night. During the overnight operation, all the people trapped in the gorge were brought out. Six people died on the spot, while others sustained injuries. (PTI)

According to the police, the Bolero vehicle was travelling from the Pokhari area towards Ransi when the driver lost control near Bhatwari-Kandara, causing it to plunge into a deep gorge.

Police received information about the accident through Dial 112 at around 10 pm on Monday. The vehicle was reportedly carrying around nine to ten passengers.

Following the information, teams from Agastyamuni police station, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) and 108 ambulance services rushed to the spot. A rescue and relief operation was launched under the leadership of the Circle Officer (CO), Rudraprayag.

During the overnight operation, all the people trapped in the gorge were brought out. Six people died on the spot, while others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Rishikesh, a bus fell into a ravine approximately 100 metres below a bridge near Gular Bazar on Tuesday morning, leaving around 20 people injured.

According to the SDRF, teams from its Byasi and Dhalwala posts rushed to the spot after receiving information and immediately launched rescue operations.

Preliminary information indicated that around 30-35 people were travelling on the bus. Around 20 injured passengers have been rescued and pulled out so far, and are being shifted to hospitals in ambulances.

In view of the seriousness of the incident, additional SDRF teams were also dispatched to the spot under the direction of Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi. Police personnel are present at the site, and rescue and relief operations are underway in coordination with the SDRF.